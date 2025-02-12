Photo of the Day: February 12, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Flower Child, a well-known and quickly growing full-kitchen, fast-casual restaurant from eleven-time James Beard nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, will open its first Tennessee location in Franklin this summer. Part of Phoenix-based restaurant group Fox Restaurant Concepts, Flower Child joins Fox’s other popular Tennessee concepts – The Twelve Thirty Club, The Henry, Pushing Daisies, Doughbird, and Blanco Cocina + Cantina – in the hospitality group’s continued investment and growth in the area.

Construction has begun on the new restaurant next to Whole Foods, read more here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.