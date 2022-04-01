Photo of the Day: April 1, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Today’s photo is from DRAMS N’ JAMS 2022 hosted by Folds of Honor Tennessee, taking place at The Bell Tower in Downtown Nashville. The event more than doubled last year’s profits, raising a tremendous $106,000. The money raised from the event will go directly to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members that Folds of Honor was created to support.

Find more information here.

