Peter’s Sushi & Thai: A Brentwood Delight

Sushi lovers rejoice. Thai food lovers rejoice. Peter’s Sushi & Thai is the best of both worlds with food that is sure to delight and keep you coming back for more. From nigiri sushi to Thai staples like the Panag Curry, there’s something here for everyone looking for Asian cuisine.

Peter’s was founded through the combination of Peter’s extensive skills in sushi making, and his wife Day’s traditional Thai cuisine experience. As a locally owned and operated restaurant, you know you’re in for an authentic experience, that’s close to home.

For those looking to order and can’t wait. Here’s the menu! Scroll down the page for sushi, lunch, and dinner options.

Some Of Our Favorite Dishes:

The Rainbow Roll – A delicious roll that combines tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and white tuna over a perfect California-style roll.

The Summertime Roll – A deep-fried option that has a variety of fish, cream cheese, crab stick, and avocado. If you like Philly rolls, you’ll love this fried rendition that elevates the cream cheese experience.

Mango Paradise – This work of art is made with salmon, shrimp, scallions, and smelt roe. Peter’s tops the sushi with shrimp, avocado, and eel sauce for good measure.

Pad Thai Noodle – A tried and true Thai classic. The Pad Thai Noodle is a dish that combines rice noodles with a tasty pad thai sauce and green onions, bean sprouts, and egg. What’s best is you can enjoy this dish with chicken, chicken, and shrimp or just shrimp on its own. Take our word for it, the chicken and shrimp are both delicious!

Chicken Katsu – It’s hard to follow up after the Pad Thai dish, but if you’re in the mood for breaded chicken, the Katsu dish delivers. Made with panko crust, cabbage, and a Japanese vegetable sauce, it’s yet another classic done well at Peter’s.

Stop in and check out Brentwood’s go-to for delicious sushi and Thai food place! You won’t regret the locally owned and operated experience from two fellow Nashvillians who enjoy sharing their culinary treats with regulars and first-time visitors alike. You’re in for an award-winning experience with something for everyone.

Peter’s Sushi & Thai

Zomato Award

2017 & 2018

Best Sushi

Toast of Music City, 2016

Best Sushi, Best of Brentwood

Brentwood Lifestyle Magazine, 2016

Top Rated Restaurants in Nashville

Zagat, 2016

Peter Sushi & Thai is located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Rd #912D, Brentwood.