WEATHER: 50 MPH Gusts In Afternoon; Severe Weather Late Afternoon Early Evening

Before we look in-depth at everyhting from the NWS, here are the highlights:
- Wind Advisory went into effect Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. Winds with 45-50 gusts mph can be expected today.
- Severe weather is expected to be approaching our area for middle Tennessee around early evening.
- Besides the heavy winds and possible tornadoes, expect heavy rain to fall in a short period of time causing localized flooding and issues on our roads.
This Afternoon
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with a south wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a chance of showers. Low around 52. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 421 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-311000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 421 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into this evening. Damaging winds primary threat, but tornadoes are also possible. In addition to thunderstorms, non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 55 MPH are expected mid morning hours today through this evening.