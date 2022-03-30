WEATHER: 50 MPH Gusts In Afternoon; Severe Weather Late Afternoon Early Evening

Before we look in-depth at everyhting from the NWS, here are the highlights:

Wind Advisory went into effect Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. Winds with 45-50 gusts mph can be expected today.

Severe weather is expected to be approaching our area for middle Tennessee around early evening.

Besides the heavy winds and possible tornadoes, expect heavy rain to fall in a short period of time causing localized flooding and issues on our roads.

From the NWS in Nashville: