Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 20, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from February 4-20, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date 1819 Coffee 100 4683 Columbia Pike Thompsons Stn TN 37179 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria 100 1726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Big Bad Breakfast 100 2086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Brentwood Academy Food 100 219 Granny White Pike Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 02/18/2026 Brentwood High School Food 100 5304 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Brentwood Middle Sch Cafeteria 100 5324 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Broadway Ink Tattoo Studio 100 330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/12/2026 BUMC Early Learning Center 100 309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Centennial High School Cafeteria 100 5050 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Clean Juice-Cool Springs 100 2000 Meridian Blvd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Comfort Inn & Suites 100 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Comfort Inn & Suites 100 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/06/2026 Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Kitchen 100 2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 02/09/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 02/06/2026 Creekside Elementary School Food 100 4239 Gosey Hill Road Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Crown Cigars and Ales 100 1800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 02/12/2026 Crumbl Cookie 100 2051 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Culvers 100 3400 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant 100 4140 Carothers Parkway Suite 2 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 DREAMARTZ 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd ste 18 studio #21 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/04/2026 Edmondson Elementary School 100 851 Edmondson Pike Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Elayne Ink 100 103 Confederate Dr Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/17/2026 Extended Stay Brentwood South 100 9020 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/12/2026 Fletcher Aesthetics 100 125 Cool Springs Blvd 280 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/19/2026 Franklin Elem Schl Food Service 100 1501 Figuers Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Franklin Theatre Catering Kitchen 100 419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Franklin Theatre Concession #1 100 419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Franklin Theatre Concession #2 100 419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Franklin Theatre Lounge 100 419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Fuse 100 215 Gothic Court Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen 100 408 Church St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Glam by Selena 100 1261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/18/2026 Good Energy Esthetics Inc 100 95 E Main St STE 19 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/13/2026 Grassland Elementary School 100 6803 Manley Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Hebrews Coffee 100 215 Gothic Ct Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Heritage Elementary 100 4801 Columbia Pk - Hwy 31 Thompson Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Ikura Sushi 100 8113 Moores Ln #2300 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 02/11/2026 Ivey Cake 100 117 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Johnson Elementary School 100 815 Glass Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Jordan Elementary School Cafeteria 100 9714 Split Log Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026 Joseph Rojas Private Studio 100 2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/12/2026 Kebab Gyros 100 5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria 100 1702 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Kindercare Food 100 2097 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 02/13/2026 King Gyros 100 201 Golden Leaf Ct STE-316 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Left Hand Black Tattoo Shop 100 113 Confederate Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/17/2026 Leipers Fork House of Spirits 100 334 Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Lepiers Fork Distillery House of Spirits Aux Bar 100 334 Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Lipscomb Elementary School Food 100 8011 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/09/2026 M.L.Rose AUX 100 3084 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/09/2026 Martin's BBQ - Bar 100 2076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 02/19/2026 Martin's BBQ - Kitchen 100 2076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 02/18/2026 McDonalds Of Cool Springs 100 1704 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/10/2026 McDougal's Chicken 100 5111 Peter Taylor Park Dr suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 02/19/2026 Mill Creek Brewing Co. Bar 100 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 02/06/2026 Mission Cigar & social 100 121 3rd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 Nolensville Elementary School 100 2338 Rocky Fork Rd. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 North Arrow Coffee Company 100 408 Church St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 North Italia Bar 100 4041 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 ONYX + ALABASTER 100 234 Public Square Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 Page High School Phase III Cafeteria 100 6281 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/19/2026 Panda Express 100 3058 Mallory Ln. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 Poppa P's Smoke Shoppe & Lounge 100 1935 Mallory Ln Ste 220 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/04/2026 Power Up Nutrition 100 3011 Longford Dr. 2 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Powerup Nutrition 100 3011 Longford Drive Suite 2 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 02/06/2026 Sky Zone Nashville 100 1647 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 02/06/2026 Sonesta Simply Suites 100 5129 Virginia Way Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/19/2026 Sonic America's Drive In #6625 100 3021 Captain Freeman Parkway Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/04/2026 Soulshine Pizza 100 4021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/10/2026 Soulshine Pizza Bar 100 4021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 02/10/2026 Step Forward Day School FS 100 226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy-- Kitchen 100 2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 02/05/2026 Sweet Cece's Frozen Yogurt 100 500 W. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service 100 1106 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 02/04/2026 The Cheesecake Factory 100 1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 The Spot Burgers and Beers 100 3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/05/2026 Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar 100 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 TOB School Food 100 4419 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/04/2026 Whitney's Cookies 100 100 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Wild Ginger Bar 100 101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

