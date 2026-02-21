Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 20, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from February 4-20, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|1819 Coffee
|100
|4683 Columbia Pike Thompsons Stn TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|1726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Big Bad Breakfast
|100
|2086 Wall St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Brentwood Academy Food
|100
|219 Granny White Pike Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Brentwood High School Food
|100
|5304 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Brentwood Middle Sch Cafeteria
|100
|5324 Murray Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Broadway Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|330 Mayfield Dr STE-303 304 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/12/2026
|BUMC Early Learning Center
|100
|309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Centennial High School Cafeteria
|100
|5050 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Clean Juice-Cool Springs
|100
|2000 Meridian Blvd STE-120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|100
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|100
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Kitchen
|100
|2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/09/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Creekside Elementary School Food
|100
|4239 Gosey Hill Road Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Crown Cigars and Ales
|100
|1800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Crumbl Cookie
|100
|2051 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Culvers
|100
|3400 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant
|100
|4140 Carothers Parkway Suite 2 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|DREAMARTZ
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd ste 18 studio #21 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/04/2026
|Edmondson Elementary School
|100
|851 Edmondson Pike Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Elayne Ink
|100
|103 Confederate Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/17/2026
|Extended Stay Brentwood South
|100
|9020 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Fletcher Aesthetics
|100
|125 Cool Springs Blvd 280 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/19/2026
|Franklin Elem Schl Food Service
|100
|1501 Figuers Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Franklin Theatre Catering Kitchen
|100
|419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Franklin Theatre Concession #1
|100
|419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Franklin Theatre Concession #2
|100
|419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Franklin Theatre Lounge
|100
|419 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Fuse
|100
|215 Gothic Court Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen
|100
|408 Church St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Glam by Selena
|100
|1261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/18/2026
|Good Energy Esthetics Inc
|100
|95 E Main St STE 19 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/13/2026
|Grassland Elementary School
|100
|6803 Manley Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Hebrews Coffee
|100
|215 Gothic Ct Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Heritage Elementary
|100
|4801 Columbia Pk - Hwy 31 Thompson Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Ikura Sushi
|100
|8113 Moores Ln #2300 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Ivey Cake
|100
|117 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Johnson Elementary School
|100
|815 Glass Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Jordan Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|9714 Split Log Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Joseph Rojas Private Studio
|100
|2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/12/2026
|Kebab Gyros
|100
|5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria
|100
|1702 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Kindercare Food
|100
|2097 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|King Gyros
|100
|201 Golden Leaf Ct STE-316 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Left Hand Black Tattoo Shop
|100
|113 Confederate Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/17/2026
|Leipers Fork House of Spirits
|100
|334 Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Lepiers Fork Distillery House of Spirits Aux Bar
|100
|334 Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Lipscomb Elementary School Food
|100
|8011 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|M.L.Rose AUX
|100
|3084 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/09/2026
|Martin's BBQ - Bar
|100
|2076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Martin's BBQ - Kitchen
|100
|2076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|McDonalds Of Cool Springs
|100
|1704 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|McDougal's Chicken
|100
|5111 Peter Taylor Park Dr suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Mill Creek Brewing Co. Bar
|100
|2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Mission Cigar & social
|100
|121 3rd Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Nolensville Elementary School
|100
|2338 Rocky Fork Rd. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|North Arrow Coffee Company
|100
|408 Church St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|North Italia Bar
|100
|4041 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|ONYX + ALABASTER
|100
|234 Public Square Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Page High School Phase III Cafeteria
|100
|6281 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Panda Express
|100
|3058 Mallory Ln. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Poppa P's Smoke Shoppe & Lounge
|100
|1935 Mallory Ln Ste 220 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/04/2026
|Power Up Nutrition
|100
|3011 Longford Dr. 2 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Powerup Nutrition
|100
|3011 Longford Drive Suite 2 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Sky Zone Nashville
|100
|1647 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Sonesta Simply Suites
|100
|5129 Virginia Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Sonic America's Drive In #6625
|100
|3021 Captain Freeman Parkway Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/04/2026
|Soulshine Pizza
|100
|4021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Soulshine Pizza Bar
|100
|4021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Step Forward Day School FS
|100
|226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy-- Kitchen
|100
|2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/05/2026
|Sweet Cece's Frozen Yogurt
|100
|500 W. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service
|100
|1106 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|02/04/2026
|The Cheesecake Factory
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|The Spot Burgers and Beers
|100
|3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar
|100
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|TOB School Food
|100
|4419 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/04/2026
|Whitney's Cookies
|100
|100 4th Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Wild Ginger Bar
|100
|101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
