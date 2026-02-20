2/20/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Nears 60°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 59.9°F. Winds are moderate at 6.6 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66.4°F and dipped to a low of 51.3°F. Wind speeds peaked at 14.6 mph with a light drizzle occurring, despite the precipitation total remaining low at 0.03 inches. The chance of precipitation stood at 48%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady with a low near 51.3°F. Winds will slow down slightly, reaching up to 6.1 mph. Cloud cover will increase, leading to overcast conditions, though the chance of precipitation will significantly decrease to only 5%.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 51°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 5 (Moderate) Precip 48% chance · 0.03 in Now 60°F · feels 53°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 5:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 66°F 51°F Drizzle: light Saturday 52°F 33°F Drizzle: light

