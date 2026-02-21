2/20/26: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 49°F with Light Breezes

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 49.1°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66.4°F and dropped to a low of 48.6°F. The maximum wind speed was noted at 14.6 mph, and a light drizzle contributed to a total precipitation of 0.03 inches. There was a 48% chance of precipitation today.

For the remainder of the night, the sky is expected to clear with temperatures staying consistent near today’s low of 48.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 7.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation will reduce to 17%.

No official weather alerts or warnings are active currently. Looking forward, the clear conditions are expected to carry into early tomorrow, providing a tranquil start to the day.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 49°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 5 (Moderate) Precip 48% chance · 0.03 in Now 49°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 5:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 66°F 49°F Drizzle: light Saturday 52°F 35°F Drizzle: moderate

