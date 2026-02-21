2/20/26: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 49°F with Light Breezes

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 49.1°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66.4°F and dropped to a low of 48.6°F. The maximum wind speed was noted at 14.6 mph, and a light drizzle contributed to a total precipitation of 0.03 inches. There was a 48% chance of precipitation today.
For the remainder of the night, the sky is expected to clear with temperatures staying consistent near today’s low of 48.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 7.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation will reduce to 17%.
No official weather alerts or warnings are active currently. Looking forward, the clear conditions are expected to carry into early tomorrow, providing a tranquil start to the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|66°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|52°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
