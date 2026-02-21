Photo of the Day: February 21, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Forza Pilates, one of the few places open at Canteen on Carothers, is bringing a fresh energy to Franklin’s fitness scene, but step inside and it hardly feels like a traditional workout studio. With tall ceilings, warm natural light and even a fireplace anchoring the space, the studio feels more like a thoughtfully designed home than a place to break a sweat. That inviting atmosphere paired with focused, high quality instruction makes Forza a standout addition for anyone looking to strengthen both body and community. Find more information here.

