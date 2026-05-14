Papa Murphy’s Drops New Meaty Italian Pizza for a Limited Time

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza has added a new limited-time option to its Papa’s Picks lineup — the Meaty Italian Pizza, available now through June 7, 2026, at participating locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Papa Murphy’s Meaty Italian Pizza?

The Meaty Italian Pizza is built around a trio of Italian meats — Salami, Mini Cup Pepperoni, and Sausage — layered with Whole-Milk Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Zesty Herbs, and an Olive Oil Blend & Garlic Sauce. It’s a hearty, flavor-forward pizza designed to come together fresh out of your own oven.

How Much Does the Meaty Italian Pizza Cost?

The Meaty Italian Pizza is priced at $12.99, with slight regional variations — $13.99 in California and $14.99 in Alaska. It’s part of the Papa’s Picks lineup, which keeps everyday favorites like 4-Cheese and Double Shredded Pepperoni alongside rotating specialty offerings.

When and Where Can You Get It?

The Meaty Italian Pizza is available from May 11 through June 7, 2026, at participating Papa Murphy’s locations across the U.S. You can find a location or place an order online at PapaMurphys.com.

What Is Papa Murphy’s Papa’s Picks Lineup?

Papa’s Picks is Papa Murphy’s core value menu, featuring a mix of permanent crowd-pleasers and limited-time specialty pizzas at everyday prices. The Meaty Italian joins that rotation as a seasonal addition through early summer 2026.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s is the largest Take ‘n’ Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S., plus locations in Canada and the UAE. In addition to pizzas, they offer salads, sides, desserts, and kids’ options. Learn more at PapaMurphys.com.

Source: Restaurant News