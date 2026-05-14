5/14/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures, High 71.4, Low 50, Winds Up to 10.7 mph, No Precipitation Expected

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 51.4°F and a light wind from the east at 3.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Looking ahead to today, the temperature is expected to rise to a high of 71.4°F, with a low tonight of 55°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 10.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation.
Tonight will remain clear with temperatures settling around 55°F and winds calming to about 5.9 mph. Conditions will continue to be dry, and no precipitation is anticipated.
Today's Details
High
71°F
Low
50°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
51°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
5:42am
Sunset
7:45pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|71°F
|50°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|81°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|80°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|84°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|85°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|78°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|74°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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