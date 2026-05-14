5/14/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures, High 71.4, Low 50, Winds Up to 10.7 mph, No Precipitation Expected

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 51.4°F and a light wind from the east at 3.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Looking ahead to today, the temperature is expected to rise to a high of 71.4°F, with a low tonight of 55°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 10.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation.

Tonight will remain clear with temperatures settling around 55°F and winds calming to about 5.9 mph. Conditions will continue to be dry, and no precipitation is anticipated.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 50°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 51°F · feels 48°F Sunrise 5:42am Sunset 7:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 71°F 50°F Clear sky Friday 81°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 60°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 84°F 60°F Overcast Monday 85°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 78°F 67°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 74°F 65°F Drizzle: light

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