Applebee’s All You Can Eat Is Back for Summer 2026

Applebee’s has brought back one of its most popular deals just in time for summer. For a limited time, guests can enjoy All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, Riblets, and Double Crunch Shrimp — all served with endless fries — for just $15.99 when dining in. The chain is also rolling out a summer “pool party” theme complete with new Poolio with Don Julio margaritas served in a collectible Poolio cup. More Eat & Drink News

What’s Included in the All You Can Eat Deal?

The $15.99 All You Can Eat offer lets guests mix and match three proteins with unlimited refills:

All You Can Eat Boneless Wings: Crispy breaded boneless chicken tossed in your choice of Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, or Hot Honey Glaze. Served with classic fries, signature coleslaw, and Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing.

All You Can Eat Riblets: Tender pork riblets slow cooked and served in Honey BBQ, Hot Honey Glaze, or Sweet Asian Chile sauce, with signature coleslaw and endless classic fries.

All You Can Eat Double Crunch Shrimp: Golden brown crispy battered shrimp served with cocktail sauce, signature coleslaw, and endless classic fries.

What Are the New Poolio with Don Julio Margaritas?

Applebee’s is adding a summer cocktail lineup built around new Poolio with Don Julio margaritas, each served in a collectible Poolio cup:

NEW Sunny Sipper Margarita: Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Malibu Coconut Rum, blue curaçao, pineapple juice, and lime.

NEW Belly Floppin’ Melon Margarita: Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Smirnoff Vodka, triple sec, watermelon, and lime.

Are There Other New Drinks This Summer?

Yes. Applebee’s is also introducing the $6 Long Beach Tea — a West Coast spin on the Long Island Iced Tea made with STILL G.I.N. by Dre & Snoop, Smirnoff Vodka, Bacardí Superior Rum, triple sec, premium lemon sour, and cranberry juice, served in Applebee’s signature Mucho glass.

For non-drinkers, the Rockin’ Poppin’ Shirley is a non-alcoholic option made with lemon lime soda, grenadine, and strawberry popping candy.

How Do You Find an Applebee’s Near You?

To find a local restaurant for dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. For To Go or delivery orders, head to Applebees.com or download the Applebee’s app on iOS or Google Play. Guests can also sign up for Club Applebee’s to receive exclusive deals and a welcome offer.

Source: Restaurant News