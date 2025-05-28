Papa Murphy’s Launches “Summer Selects”

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Photo from Papa Murphy\'s

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is turning up the heat with its tastiest deal of the season. Introducing Summer Selects – a limited-time offer featuring select Cheese, Pepperoni, Veggie or Meat pizzas on Thin or Original crust for just $8.99 each.*

Perfect for busy nights, summer gatherings or quick dinners at home, Summer Selects makes mealtime easier and more delicious with oven-ready pizzas made from real ingredients and classic recipes.

To make it a full meal, customers can round out their order with Papa Murphy’s crave-worthy sides and desserts, including 5-Cheese Bread, new Garlic Knots, fresh, crisp salads, Chocolate Chip Cookie dough and the Cinnamon Wheel – perfect to complement everyone’s taste preferences.

Whether you’re feeding a crowd or keeping dinner simple, Summer Selects brings value and flavor straight to your kitchen – no prep, no hassle – all summer long.

For more information, visit PapaMurphys.com.

*Pricing varies: $8.99 in most markets, $9.99 in California, and $10.99 in Alaska.

Source: Restaurant News
