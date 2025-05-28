The Honeysuckle Restaurant Closes in Franklin, New Concept in Development

The Honeysuckle, a Southern cuisine restaurant in Franklin, has closed.

Located at 1770 Galleria Boulevard in Franklin, the restaurant opened back in 2015. The last day of business was on Saturday, May 24th.

They shared a message on social media about the closing, stating, “After 10 wonderful years, The Honeysuckle is evolving! We’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be closing our current chapter to make way for an exciting new concept coming soon! Our heartfelt thanks go out to our loyal patrons and dedicated employees who have been part of this journey. Your support has meant the world to us.”

The Honeysuckle is part of Pop Hospitality Group, which owns Nash House, The Row Kitchen & Pub, and The Treehouse Nashville. The new concept and the restaurant’s reopening have not been announced yet.

