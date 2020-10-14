Padlocks Removed at Tin Roof II

The padlocks at Tin Roof II have been removed and the establishment has reopened; however, they can only serve food and non-alcoholic beverages at this time.

Tin Roof II was closed and padlocked by the Franklin Police Department on Wednesday, October 7. The following day, the Franklin Beer Board met and voted 2-1 to suspend Tin Roof II’s beer permit for 30 days along with a fine of $3,000.

“The law that allows for the padlocking of an establishment requires the parties to get in front of the Court within five days to review,” reads a statement from William Squires, Assistant Attorney for the City of Franklin

“The parties entered into an Agreed Order dissolving the padlock injunction and allowing the Tin Roof II to re-open. As of today, their beer permit is suspended by the City and their liquor license is suspended by the State, so they will only be able to serve food and non-alcoholic beverages. We do not know yet what the State will do with their liquor license,” he continued.

In addition to a $3,000 fine, Tin Roof II also agreed to close at 11pm and hire extra security.