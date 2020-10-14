Early voting begins today, October 14 in several races, including the Presidential race.

When:

Early voting runs Oct 14 – Oct 29

Election Day is November 3

What:

This is the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & City of Fairview and Town of Thompson’s Station Municipal Elections

Click here for Sample Ballot.

Early Voting Information:

Early voting is open to any registered voter in the county. Any registered voter may vote at any one of the eight early voting sites within the county regardless of their actual place of residence.

All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). First time voters who registered online or by mail

First time voters who registered online or by mail

must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot.Reminders Voters who have moved less than (90) days before the date of a Federal/State primary or General Election to another place inside Tennessee but outside the county where the voter is registered may vote in the polling place where the voter is registered. (T.C.A. 2-7-115)

Voters must be registered in their county of residence no later than (30) days before Election Day in order to vote. (T.C.A. 2-2-109)

Early Voting Locations:

Franklin Area

Williamson County Administrative Complex (Election Commission)

1320 West Main Street

Franklin, TN 37064

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)

Franklin Recreation Complex

1120 Hillsboro Rd (near Mack Hatcher Pkwy)

Franklin TN 37064

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)

County Agricultural Expo Center

4215 Long Ln

Franklin TN 37064

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)

Cool Springs Conference Center (Marriott Hotel)

700 Cool Springs Blvd

Franklin TN 37067

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)

Brentwood Area

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library

8109 Concord Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)

Fairview Area

Fairview Recreation Center

2714 Fairview Boulevard

Fairview, TN 37062

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)

Nolensville Area



Sunset Hills Baptist Church

1635 Sunset Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)

Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station Area



Longview Recreation Center

2909 Commonwealth Drive

Spring Hill, TN 37174

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (October 17 & October 24)