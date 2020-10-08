Beer Board Makes Decision on Tin Roof II Permit

The Franklin Beer Board met Thursday, Oct 8 to discuss the possible revocation or suspension of Tin Roof II’s (9135 Carothers Pkwy # 100, Franklin) beer permit.

The Franklin Beer Board voted 2-1 to suspend Tin Roof II’s beer permit for 30 days, fine the restaurant $3,000 and asked the restaurant to follow through on a proposal presented by Sheer that Tin Roof II will close when Nashville bars close (which is 11pm) and hire extra security personnel.

Background

The meeting was called to address “alleged violations of Title 8, Chapter 2 of the Franklin Municipal Code, specifically, by making or allowing of The Tin Roof II to become a public nuisance or a nuisance to law enforcing agencies of the City of Franklin, and/or creating a nuisance or materially contributing to creating or maintaining a public nuisance, in violation of Section 8-226 (10) of the Franklin Municipal Code.”

According to the Notice of Violation, the citation is based on incidents that occurred from January 1, 2020 to the present. The citation lists a variety of issues including numerous criminal reports that were generated with Franklin Police Department relating to Tin Roof II this year, including simple assaults, aggravated assaults, driving under the influence offenses, rape, disorderly conducts, thefts, public indecency, vandalism, public intoxication and more. For more details on the list of violations, click here.

Last Friday, the TABC suspended Tin Roof II’s liquor license and pursuant to an order from the Circuit Court, the Franklin Police closed and padlocked The Tin Roof II on Wednesday, Oct 7. Click for the full story.

Testimony Highlights

In the over three-hour beer board meeting, testimony was heard from three FPD sergeants, a TABC special agent, owners of the Tin Roof II and employees of Tin Roof II.

Here is a sampling of some of those testimonies.

Sgt Jack Morgan with the FPD said that incidents related to Tin Roof II resulted in 296 calls, which resulted in 72 incident reports and 57 arrests from January 1, 2020 through Sept 30, 2020.

Sgt Herman Gomez supervised a team to investigate incidents around Tin Roof II over the course of two weekends in mid to late September. During those times, Gomez testified that he witnessed a variety of incidents including disorderly conduct, fighting, simple possession (marijuana and cocaine), a sex encounter that turned into a sexual assault, an officer assaulted during a DUI and more

Jason Sheer, co-owner of Tin Roof II, said Tin Roof II is “overwhelmed” and “over-run” and that they are experiencing a “bad element coming from Nashville” and Sheer recommended the two aforementioned changes to mitigate the issues that were discussed and approved during the hearing.

Kyle McPhee, co-owner of Tin Roof II spoke about how the Tin Roof II business is a family and the business has done a lot of positive things for Williamson County organizations, schools, etc. “To be called a public nuisance is the farthest from the truth,” McPhee said.

View the entire meeting on the City of Franklin Facebook Page.