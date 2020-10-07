Beer Board to Discuss Alleged Violations at Tin Roof II

UPDATE 10-7-20: Pursuant to an order from the Circuit Court, the Franklin Police have closed and padlocked a Cool Springs bar, The Tin Roof 2. Click for the full story!

Tin Roof II, located at 9135 Carothers Pkwy # 100, in Franklin, is the subject of a special called meeting of the Franklin Beer Board, to be held tomorrow, October 8th.

The hearing, as described on the Beer Board’s site, “will address alleged violations of Title 8, Chapter 2 of the Franklin Municipal Code, specifically, by making or allowing of The Tin Roof II to become a public nuisance or a nuisance to law enforcing agencies of the City of Franklin, and/or creating a nuisance or materially contributing to creating or maintaining a public nuisance, in violation of Section 8-226 (10) of the Franklin Municipal Code.”

According to the Notice of Violation, the citation is based on incidents that occurred from January 1, 2020 to the present. The notice states that “The Tin Roof II has become an establishment that routinely generates criminal activity, such as assaults, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence, public intoxication, public indecency, and vandalism.”

A list of violations states (more details here):

From 1/1/20 – 8/31/2020, approximately 162 calls for service were generated with the FPD relating to Tin Roof II, of which 133 were generated from 5/2/2020 through 8/31/2020

From 1/1/20 – 8/31/2020, Franklin PD generated approximately 47 criminal reports related to Tin Roof II, of which 41 were generated from 5/2/2020- 8/31/2020

The generated criminal reports include:

8 simple assaults

2 aggravated assaults

18 driving under the influence offenses

1 rape

7 disorderly conducts

3 thefts

1 public indecency

1 vandalism

1 simple possession of marijuana

1 possession of a firearm while intoxicated

4 public intoxication

In addition, between 9/1/2020 – 9/26/2020, FPD generated 15 criminal reports related to Tin Roof II, several of which are ongoing investigations. The ongoing investigations include:

5 drug-related incidents

4 public intoxication offenses

1 disorderly conduct

2 incidents of driving under the influence

1 assault

2 sexual assault/rape offenses

FPD also observed Tin Roof II not following COVID-19 Guidelines pertaining to 50% capacity and social distancing and were exceeding their normal maximum occupancy of 165 people within the building.

Get more details from the Franklin Beer Board here.

The Beer Board will meet to discuss Tin Roof II on Oct 8th at 11am. The Board has the discretion to revoke or suspend the restaurant’s beer permit, issue a reprimand and impose conditions upon the restaurant’s permit to deter future violations. The Board also has the option, in lieu of taking such action, of offering the permit holder the option of paying civil penalties.

You can watch the live stream of the Beer Board meeting through the City of Franklin Facebook and YouTube accounts or watch the meeting on FranklinTV or the City of Franklin website.