Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: Paula Deen’s Broccoli Slaw

This year we are sharing some of our favorite holiday recipes.

Today, we are sharing a Broccoli Slaw recipe from Paula Deen. This isn’t specifically a holiday recipe, it can be made any time of the year; however, it makes for a great Thanksgiving side. It’s a crunchy, light, slightly tangy slaw that brings a pop of green to your table.

Broccoli Slaw

from Paula Deen

Ingredients

green onions (chopped for garnish )

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1/4 cup slivered almonds

3/4 cup butter

2 (3 oz) bags (other flavors will work, too) ramen noodle soup in Oriental

2 (12 oz) bags broccoli coleslaw mix

3/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup or white sugar brown sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 ramen noodle seasoning packet

Instructions

Put the ramen noodles in a bag and crush them with a rolling pin while melting butter in a large skillet over low/medium heat. Add the crushed noodles and slivered almonds to the skillet and saute, stirring occasionally (keep temperature at low/medium heat) until golden brown.

Dressing Mix:

Meanwhile, whisk together the canola oil, sugar, apple cider vinegar, and ramen noodle seasoning packet in a small bowl. Place the shredded broccoli into bowl and toss with the noodles, almonds, and sunflower seeds. Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat. Garnish with chopped green onions.