Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: Paula Deen’s Broccoli Slaw

By
Andrea Hinds
-
broccoli slaw from paula deen
Photo by Andrea Hinds

This year we are sharing some of our favorite holiday recipes.

Today, we are sharing a Broccoli Slaw recipe from Paula Deen. This isn’t specifically a holiday recipe, it can be made any time of the year; however, it makes for a great Thanksgiving side. It’s a crunchy, light, slightly tangy slaw that brings a pop of green to your table.

Broccoli Slaw
from Paula Deen

Ingredients
green onions (chopped for garnish )
1/4 cup sunflower seeds
1/4 cup slivered almonds
3/4 cup butter
2 (3 oz) bags (other flavors will work, too) ramen noodle soup in Oriental
2 (12 oz) bags broccoli coleslaw mix
3/4 cup canola oil
1/4 cup or white sugar brown sugar
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 ramen noodle seasoning packet

Instructions

Put the ramen noodles in a bag and crush them with a rolling pin while melting butter in a large skillet over low/medium heat. Add the crushed noodles and slivered almonds to the skillet and saute, stirring occasionally (keep temperature at low/medium heat) until golden brown.

Dressing Mix:

Meanwhile, whisk together the canola oil, sugar, apple cider vinegar, and ramen noodle seasoning packet in a small bowl. Place the shredded broccoli into bowl and toss with the noodles, almonds, and sunflower seeds. Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat. Garnish with chopped green onions.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here