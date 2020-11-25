City of Brentwood Announces Virtual Tree Lighting & Other Holiday Events

The City of Brentwood is hosting a virtual tree lighting from the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, as well as other holiday events during the month of December.

Virtual Tree Lighting

Set for Monday, December 7, 2020, the program will begin at 5:30 pm. The program will be live-streamed on the City of Brentwood’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Throughout the month, it will be re-broadcast on Comcast Channel 19, known as Brentwood TV or BTV. The City is encouraging you to pour hot cocoa and enjoy the holiday tradition from the comfort and warmth of your own home.

The program will include the reading of The Polar Express and A Creature was Stirring by author Carter Goodrich, music from the Ravenwood High School choir, and new this year, stories of past holiday traditions as well as new memories to be made during this unusual year. The program will culminate around 6 p.m. with the countdown and lighting of the tree. Although there will not be a City-sponsored event at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library for the tree lighting this year, you are welcome to stop by anytime over the holidays to snap a photo of your family by the tree!

Other Holiday Events in December

On Saturday, December 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., you’ll have the opportunity to see Santa Claus and deliver your wish list to him at the Morning with Santa Express event. This will be a drive-through style event where families will remain in their vehicle the entire time. Vehicles will drive up to the library, wave to Santa, and collect a holiday stocking from his elves. Children will not be able to take photos with Santa this year. Morning with Santa Express is free but in order to participate, each vehicle must have a car pass that will be placed in the front window. Car Passes will be available at the Children’s Service Desk beginning Monday, November 23. For more information, please call the library at 615-371-0090 ext. 8380.

During the evening of Saturday, December 5, starting at dusk til 9 p.m. neighborhoods are encouraged to display luminaries. The city sets the date, but each Homeowner Association plans the details. For safety, please consider using glow sticks or flameless candles. In the event of rain or inclement weather, the luminary date will be Sunday, December 6. Each neighborhood, usually through its Homeowners Association, makes the final decision on luminary postponement.

Each year the Brentwood Police Department hosts “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart to conduct holiday shopping for local children in need. This year, BPD needs volunteers to help coordinate efforts with the pandemic in mind. For many of the children, this event will be the only Christmas gifts they received. If you would like to help, please contact the Fraternal Order of Police President Andy Green at [email protected]

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department will be collecting new and unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program through December 18. Donations are being accepted in-person between 8am and 4:30pm at any of the four Brentwood Fire and Rescue Stations, the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, the Brentwood Service Center, and City Hall. With COVID continuing to spread, this year, a virtual option to donate is also available through Amazon and Graceworks Ministries. Please visit the following link to donate online here. For more information about this effort, please email [email protected]

The Ravenswood Mansion, located on 1825 Wilson Pike, will be lit up for the holidays starting on Monday, December 7. Consider using this City-owned venue for a small holiday gathering or the perfect spot for outdoor photos.