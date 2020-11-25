McEwen Northside Announces Partnerships With Local Nonprofits

As part of Boyle Investment Company’s ongoing commitment to serving and transforming the community, each mixed-used development in its Middle Tennessee portfolio is paired to support local nonprofits.

As Boyle continues this legacy of giving back along with partners Northwood Investors and Northwood Ravin at McEwen Northside, an official partnership with Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee and New Hope Academy has been announced. These nonprofits were selected because their pursuit to serve the local community with respect, integrity and stewardship aligns with the vision created for McEwen Northside.

To celebrate the launch, McEwen Northside’s mixed-use office building construction partner Bell & Associates made a donation to each organization in honor of the project, donating $3,000 to New Hope Academy and $2,000 to Boys and Girls Club.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with New Hope Academy and Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee at McEwen Northside,” said Phil Fawcett, partner with Boyle Investment Company. “We look forward to supporting two great organizations that directly and very positively impact the local youth in our community.”

Our team makes it a priority to invest in the communities where we live and work, and we’re grateful to have partners like Boyle and Northwood Ravin who share our commitment to giving back,” said Keith Pyle, president of Bell. “As we celebrate the progress at McEwen Northside, we are proud to make this donation to support the important work of these organizations.”

As part of the partnership, McEwen Northside will donate annually to each organization. Outside of direct monetary donations, there will be opportunities to collaborate on future events within the district to encourage tenant and public support.

“New Hope Academy is so grateful to [McEwen Northside] for their investment in our students through our classroom partnership program and for many years of faithful partnership beyond this year,” said Parker Page, director of development a New Hope Academy. “Their partnership will provide for the expenses associated with that classroom for the entire year – everything from curriculum and supplies to educational experiences – and we anticipate that everyone will be able to imagine how that investment will pay dividends in the lives of our students in this school year and in our community for years to come.”

“Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee is excited to formally launch our partnership with McEwen Northside,” said Denise Carothers, director of resource and development at BGCMT. “We look forward to building relationships with the businesses and residents of McEwen Northside.”

For additional information about McEwen Northside, visit www.mcewennorthside.com.