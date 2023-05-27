Opry Mills Unveils Plans for National Outlet Shopping Day

Opry Mills is gearing up for National Outlet Shopping Day™ on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11th with hundreds of fantastic finds on the most sought-after brands, limited-time giveaways, and unique center-wide experiences “celebrating the deal.” The biggest outlet savings event of the year comes at the opportune time as consumers are looking to stretch their dollar farther.

Opry Mills is one of more than 90 Simon Premium Outlets® and The Mills® properties throughout the United States and Canada commemorating National Outlet Shopping Day 2023. Last year’s inaugural National Outlet Shopping Day attracted millions of deal hunters to Simon centers across the country and this year’s event is shaping up to be even bigger.

More than 80 Opry Mills retailers, including Coach, kate spade New York, Levi’s, Michael Kors, Movado Company Store, Nike, Old Navy, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Samsonite offering up to 65 percent savings on top luxury, designer, and houseware brands

Center-wide activities include live music at the Entertainment Stage, DJ in the fashion court along with prize wheel, giveaways, treats and crafts. Check www.OpryMills.com for a full list of activities and schedule.

For updates on participating retailers and National Outlet Shopping Day deals, visit the Opry Mills website at www.OpryMills.com.