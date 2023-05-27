Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 22, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 22nd to May 26th.
Cheatham County Source
-
Man Wanted After Allegedly Firing 20 Shots At Cheatham Co. Home
On Sunday, May 21, 2023, at approximately 7:30 AM, Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Interstate Circle in reference to a shooting that had just occurred. Read more.
-
Free Mobile Food Pantry in Pegram This Friday
The Ark Community Resource Center is sponsoring a Mobile Food Pantry this Friday. Read more.
-
Hendersonville Man Facing Rape and Burglary Charges
On May 20, 2023, the Hendersonville Police Department was notified in the early morning hours of a sexual assault that had occurred at Wessington Apartments at 350 Old Shackle Island Rd in Hendersonville. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Getting Around CMA Fest 2023
CMA Fest 2023 is just around the corner, taking place across downtown Nashville June 8 – 11, 2023. Read more.
-
Publix Welcomes Limited-time Ice Cream Flavors for 2023 Summer Season
Publix Premium Ice Cream is well known among our shoppers for its traditional flavors available year-round and limited-time flavors that only come around once a year. Read more.
-
Pleasant Green Pool in Goodlettsville to Reopen After 3 Year Hiatus
The City of Goodlettsville announces that Pleasant Green Pool is set to open Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27th at 10am. After 3 years of closures, this announcement carries more weight than a typical yearly opening and that fact does not escape city leadership. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Man Wanted by Dickson Police Department
Please help Dickson Police identify a man and a vehicle. Read more.
-
Splash Pad Construction in Dickson Nears Completion
A new splash pad will be opening in Dickson soon! Read more.
- One Charged in Columbia Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 4 Injured
On Monday, May 22nd, at approximately 6:00 pm, the Columbia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident on Beech Street. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Coming to Netflix in June 2023
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of June 2023. Read more.
-
Columbia TN Pride Festival Takes Place June 4
The 2nd Annual Columbia TN Pride Festival takes place on Sunday, June 4th from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Riverwalk Park (102 Riverside Drive Columbia, TN 38401). Read more.
-
SummerStock Returns to Columbia This June
The concert to kick off your summer is returning! Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
City of Springfield Offices Closed on Memorial Day, Garbage Collection Schedule Altered
All City of Springfield offices will be closed Monday, May 29, 2023, in observance of Memorial Day. Read more.
-
2023 CMA Fest Chevy Riverfront Stage Lineup
One of the most popular places to see free music during CMA Fest is the Chevy Riverfront stage located on First Avenue. Read more.
-
Publix Bakeries Debut Italian-inspired Tutto Bread
When it comes to bread, Publix Bakery has taken it to the next level with the debut of its Italian-inspired Tutto Pugliese. Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
Three Accused of Stealing TV From Murfreesboro Target
Detectives need help identifying three persons of interest in a theft case. Read more.
-
Victim Holds Suspect at Gunpoint in I-24 Road Rage Shooting
A driver allegedly fired rounds into another driver’s truck in an apparent road rage incident on I-24 on May 19, 2023, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Read more.
-
Trisha Yearwood’s Middle Tennessee Home Listed for $4.5 Million
Trisha Yearwood’s Brentwood home on Concord Road is for sale. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Woman Wanted for Domestic Assault, Theft of Property in Gallatin
Gallatin Police need assistance in locating Leighton Copper. Read more.
-
Summer Concert Series in White House Begins This Week
Kick off summer with a free concert in White House this week. Read more.
-
Gallatin Police Search for Car Burglars
The Gallatin Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two individuals who are suspects in a recent vehicle burglary. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
WCS Releases Third Grade TCAP Information
This week, WCS third graders who received a score of “Approaching” or “Below” expectations on the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) are retaking that portion of the test. Read more.
-
Franklin Man Dies in Zipline Accident Near Harpeth River
A Franklin man has died after becoming entangled in a homemade zipline near Harpeth River canoe launch on May 21, 2023. Read more.
-
Two Women Responsible for $94K in Thefts in Over 47 Stores
An alert retail loss prevention agent is credited with helping to stop a couple of organized criminals, responsible for more than $94,000 in thefts from over 47 stores, in their tracks, in Franklin. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
2023 Wilson County Teacher of the Year Announced
Watertown Middle School’s Joan Oxley has been named the “2023 Wilson County Teacher of the Year!” Read more.
-
Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Wilson County for May 23, 2023
These are the most recent inspection scores for donut shops in Wilson County Tennessee as of May 22, 2023. Read more.
-
East Nashville Beer Works Breaks Ground in Lebanon
The East Nashville Beer Works broke ground on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 1688 Callis Road in Lebanon Tennessee. Read more.