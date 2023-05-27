Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: May 22, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 22nd to May 26th.

Hendersonville Man Facing Rape and Burglary Charges On May 20, 2023, the Hendersonville Police Department was notified in the early morning hours of a sexual assault that had occurred at Wessington Apartments at 350 Old Shackle Island Rd in Hendersonville. Read more.

Free Mobile Food Pantry in Pegram This Friday The Ark Community Resource Center is sponsoring a Mobile Food Pantry this Friday. Read more.

Man Wanted After Allegedly Firing 20 Shots At Cheatham Co. Home On Sunday, May 21, 2023, at approximately 7:30 AM, Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Interstate Circle in reference to a shooting that had just occurred. Read more.

Getting Around CMA Fest 2023

CMA Fest 2023 is just around the corner, taking place across downtown Nashville June 8 – 11, 2023. Read more.

Publix Welcomes Limited-time Ice Cream Flavors for 2023 Summer Season

Publix Premium Ice Cream is well known among our shoppers for its traditional flavors available year-round and limited-time flavors that only come around once a year. Read more.