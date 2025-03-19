One Night Only Event to Celebrate 15 Years of Studio Tenn

Studio Tenn will celebrate 15 seasons of world-class theatre with a star-studded One Night Only (ONO) – the theatre company’s largest annual fundraiser and one of Franklin’s premier events – on April 5, 2025, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., at Liberty Hall inside The Factory at Franklin.

To celebrate this milestone and Studio Tenn’s continued dedication to bringing professional theatre to Williamson County and beyond, beloved actors who have played a role in Studio Tenn’s history will take the stage for special performances. Adding to the excitement, Broadway star Jessie Mueller – a Tony Award winner and four-time nominee – will deliver a show-stopping performance. Known for her acclaimed roles in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and “Waitress,” Mueller’s appearance makes this an unforgettable evening of theatre.

“We’re proud that Studio Tenn has become a growing, trusted source of unique entertainment, offering Broadway-quality performances and fresh experiences for theatregoers of all ages,” said Patrick Cassidy, Artistic Director at Studio Tenn. “This night celebrates our dedication to live theatre, as well as our growing community of supporters and people who love the arts. With a generational talent like Jessie Mueller joining us this year, we know One Night Only will provide a very fun and memorable evening.”

Studio Tenn has become a true model of success nationally, as theatre companies across the country struggle with the increased cost of production and a decrease of support. Events such as One Night Only are paramount to help Studio Tenn continue to build upon its success, and the support of the community is vital to ensuring that Studio Tenn can present show-stopping performances for 15 more years.

One Night Only will transform The Factory’s Liberty Hall into a stunning tribute to the world of theatre. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with photo opportunities, a premium open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres before the true celebration kicks off.

From 8:00-9:30 p.m., Studio Tenn will present “One Night Only 2025: Celebrating 15 Seasons of Theatre,” with can’t-miss performances paying tribute to the group’s last 15 seasons. As an exclamation point on the evening, Studio Tenn will provide a sneak peek of its highly anticipated lineup for the 2025-26 season.

Franklin residents and previous ONO chairs, Bethni and Trent Hemphill and Baird, will serve as this year’s producing sponsors. Other notable contributors to the night include directing sponsors Lynne and Tony McAlister, as well as table sponsors Melinda and Ward Brown, Rod and Kay Heller, John and Lannie Jewell, Teresa and Danny Anderson, Barbara McCarter, Jim and Diane Stark, Mike and Carol Ennis and Mr. Cal Turner Jr. and Candie, Laura and Larry Westbrook.

All proceeds from the event will go to support Studio Tenn’s operating budget, which not only brings unforgettable performances to The Factory’s Turner Theater stage but also helps educate the next generation to create and delight in the experience of live theatre.

Tickets are $300 per person, with tables of 10 and a range of sponsorship opportunities available. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, email Rachel Jones, Director of Development at [email protected]. More information is available on the Studio Tenn website.

