Gilda’s Club to Host Songwriter’s Night Fundraiser Featuring Chris Young

Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, an organization dedicated to providing support, education, and hope to anyone impacted by cancer, will host the seventh annual Songwriter’s Night on Saturday, April 26, at 6 p.m. This year’s event will feature one of country music’s biggest talents, Chris Young, and will take place at The Reserve at Fat Bottom Brewing.

“Songwriter’s Night is a wonderful example of what Gilda’s Club has to offer, an uplifting evening focused on community,” said Harriet Schiftan, MSW, MAJCS, President & CEO of Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee. “We’re lucky to be in Music City and have wonderful artists like Chris Young support us. We look forward to another evening with our supporters and new friends.”

In addition to Chris Young, the lineup of songwriters will feature Chris DeStefano. Guests can expect to hear hits written by both artists throughout the night such as “Famous Friends” and “Gettin’ You Home,” plus witness the creative process firsthand. The evening celebrates Nashville’s deep connection to songwriters, and also Gilda’s Club’s close-knit community.

“It’s an honor to be a part of such a special evening,” said singer-songwriter Chris Young. “Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee is such a unique and welcoming community, and I look forward to helping support their cause by playing some of my favorite songs and showing the writing process.”

This will be the seventh Songwriter’s Night hosted by the organization and through events like this and others hosted throughout the year, Gilda’s Club can raise funds to help support its members on their journey. Aimed at supporting those impacted by cancer, Gilda’s Club offers a variety of programming and educational information to help meet people where they are and provide community during a challenging time. The event will be sponsored by Pella Windows, 103.3 Country, 95.5 NASH ICON, Hip Donelson, Black River Entertainment, WKDF-FM and WSM-FM.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 26, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150 and include catering by Johnny Haffner and open bar access. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at: gildasclubmiddletn.org/songwriters-night.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email