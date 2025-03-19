Eggciting Fun for Fido at the Hoppin’ Hounds Easter Egg Hunt

Dog-gone it, don’t leave your pup out of the fun this Easter! All pups and their human companions are invited to this “Eggciting” Hoppin’ Hounds Easter Egg Hunt for dogs on Saturday, April 5th, 2025 from 2-4 pm at the Franklin Recreation Complex- Soccer Fields (1120 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064)!

To ensure every pup enjoys an intimidation-free egg hunt, there are two different hunt times

.

PER-REGISTRATION REQUIRED – $15 per dog to participate.

Dog handlers must be over 18.

EGG HUNT TIMES AND CHECK-IN

o Dogs Under 30lb.

• 2:00 p.m. Check-in tables open

• 2:30 p.m. Egg Hunt Begins

o Dogs Over 30lb.

• 2:30 p.m. Check-in tables open

• 3:15 p.m. Egg Hunt Begins

All pet-loving friends and families are welcome to join too! After the egg hunt, be sure to visit the pet-friendly vendors, the doggy and human food trucks, and get you and your pup’s photo with the Easter Bunny! All dogs must have current vaccinations, be leashed and under control of an adult handler at all times. Proceeds from the egg hunt will go to benefit the Williamson County Animal Center.

AT CHECK-IN, you MUST show either a CURRENT RABIES TAG or rabies certificate (RECEIPT) LESS THAN ONE YEAR OLD for EACH dog in order to participate, unless your dog has a rabies exemption certificate from your veterinarian. In that case, please bring the rabies exemption certificate as your proof.

More information HERE.

