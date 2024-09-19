Old Chicago Pizza New Limited-Time Three-Fer Offer

Michael Carpenter
Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom Limited-Time Deal Allows Guest to Pick Their Winners
Old Chicago’s new “Three-Fer” offer delivers diners a quick, hearty meal at an unbeatable price

Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom is delivering delicious, hand-crafted food at an unheard-of value with its new “Three-Fer”offer. For a limited time, customers will be able to select their choice of salad, entrée and dessert at the iconic pizza joint and bar for just $10.99, less than the cost of a typical grab-and-go sandwich.

The “Three-Fer” deal offers guests a chance to pair up their choice of Old Chicago favorites including:

  • Choice of Caesar or Garden Salads
  • Choice of a Tap Room Burger, Spaghetti, Two Topping Calzone, or Two Topping Individual Pizza
  • Choice of a Cookizza or six Doughnut Bites

The new “Three-Fer” $10.99 offer will be available at all participating locations*. In addition to the “three-fer” deal Old Chicago is offering a variety of football game day deals including special offers on beer, exclusive pizza deals and in-app prizes that vary by location. To explore these deals and promotions, visit OldChicago.com and download the Old Chicago’s OC Rewards app.

