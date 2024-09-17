High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 5

Welcome to our Week 5 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 5 Week 5 High School Football games for September 19-20, 2024 McCallie Blue Tornado vs. Brentwood Academy Eagles Fairview Yellow Jackets vs. Cheatham Central Cubs John Overton Bobcats vs. Ravenwood Raptors Christ Presbyterian Lions vs. Battle Ground Wildcats Summit Spartans vs. Brentwood Bruins Montgomery Bell Big Red vs. Father Ryan Irish Franklin Admirals vs. Nolensville Knights Franklin Road Panthers vs. Northwest Vikings Grace Christian Lions vs. Clarksville Academy Cougars Independence Eagles vs. Beech Buccaneers Page Patriots vs. Coffee Co Red Raiders

