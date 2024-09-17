High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 5

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Welcome to our Week 5 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 5
Week 5
High School Football games for September 19-20, 2024

McCallie Blue Tornado vs. Brentwood Academy Eagles

McCallie Blue Tornado vs. Brentwood Academy Eagles

Fairview Yellow Jackets vs. Cheatham Central Cubs

Fairview Yellow Jackets vs. Cheatham Central Cubs

John Overton Bobcats vs. Ravenwood Raptors

John Overton Bobcats vs. Ravenwood Raptors

Christ Presbyterian Lions vs. Battle Ground Wildcats

Christ Presbyterian Lions vs. Battle Ground Wildcats

Summit Spartans vs. Brentwood Bruins

Summit Spartans vs. Brentwood Bruins

Montgomery Bell Big Red vs. Father Ryan Irish

Montgomery Bell Big Red vs. Father Ryan Irish

Franklin Admirals vs. Nolensville Knights

Franklin Admirals vs. Nolensville Knights

Franklin Road Panthers vs. Northwest Vikings

Franklin Road Panthers vs. Northwest Vikings

Grace Christian Lions vs. Clarksville Academy Cougars

Grace Christian Lions vs. Clarksville Academy Cougars

Independence Eagles vs. Beech Buccaneers

Independence Eagles vs. Beech Buccaneers

Page Patriots vs. Coffee Co Red Raiders

Page Patriots vs. Coffee Co Red Raiders

