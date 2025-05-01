Pedal Through Brentwood and Hendersonville with Play It Again Sports

Brentwood and Hendersonville are home to some of Middle Tennessee’s best biking routes, offering scenic paths for riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re looking for a leisurely ride through nature or a solid workout on paved trails, these bike-friendly communities have something for everyone.

Before hitting the road, ensure you’re appropriately geared up. This May, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Hendersonville are making it easier than ever to upgrade your ride! Let’s explore the best local trails for your next adventure.

Top Bike Paths in Brentwood

Percy Warner Paved Trail – 6.1 Miles

Located in the beautiful Percy Warner Park, this 6.1-mile paved loop offers a mix of gentle rolling hills and shaded sections, making it a favorite among road cyclists and fitness enthusiasts. The well-maintained path provides a scenic ride through wooded areas, offering an outstanding balance of challenge and relaxation.

Brenthaven Bikeway Connector Trail – 7.9 Miles

The Brenthaven Bikeway Connector, stretching 7.9 miles, is perfect for commuters and recreational riders. This paved trail connects local neighborhoods to parks, schools, and businesses, making it a convenient and safe option for those who want to integrate biking into their daily routine.

Crockett Park Loop – 2 Miles

If you’re looking for an easy, family-friendly ride, the 2-mile paved loop at Crockett Park is a great option. With wide, smooth paths and plenty of open space, this trail is ideal for beginner cyclists or anyone looking for a relaxed, scenic ride.

Top Bike Paths in Hendersonville

Drakes Creek Greenway – 3.9 Miles

The 3.9-mile Drakes Creek Greenway offers a peaceful ride along the water, winding through parks and natural scenery. It’s a favorite among Hendersonville cyclists for its smooth, well-paved path and minimal road crossings, making it a safe and enjoyable option for all ages.

Drakes Creek Park South – 1.8 Miles

For a shorter, relaxed ride, the 1.8-mile loop at Drakes Creek Park South provides a fun way to explore the area’s parks and open spaces. It’s great for a quick ride or warm-up before hitting longer trails.

Drakes Creek Park North – 3.6 Miles

With 3.6 miles of paved trails, Drakes Creek Park North offers a nice balance of open stretches and shaded areas. It’s perfect for a casual ride or a quick fitness loop through one of Hendersonville’s most popular parks.

Cycling Safety and Etiquette

Before you hit the trails, keep these biking safety tips in mind:

Wear a Helmet – Always protect yourself with a properly fitted helmet.

Follow Trail Rules – Yield to pedestrians, stay in your lane, and use hand signals when turning.

Stay Visible – If you’re riding at dawn or dusk, wear bright clothing and use bike lights.

Keep Your Bike in Top Shape – Regularly check your brakes, tires, and gears for a safe ride.

Gear Up for Less This May

Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just getting started, now is the perfect time to upgrade your bike! From May 1st to 31st, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville offer 15% off all bikes!

From road bikes to mountain bikes and everything in between, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville have a wide selection of quality new and gently used bikes to fit your riding style. Their knowledgeable staff can help you find the perfect gear to make every ride more enjoyable.

Visit Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville Today!

Spring is in full swing, and there’s no better time to take advantage of the longer days, warmer weather, and beautiful trails Brentwood and Hendersonville have to offer. Stop by Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville this May to shop bikes for 15% off!

With two convenient locations in the greater Nashville area, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are the best places to purchase new gear and recycle high-quality equipment for store credit or cash. This way, you’ll be all set for any activity you love!

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

