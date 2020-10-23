OBITUARY: Walter Loyd Luckett

Mr. Walter Loyd Luckett, age 82, husband of Pam Hargrove Luckett, and a resident of Franklin, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A native of Williamson County, Loyd was born on April 3, 1938 and was the son of the late James Luckett and the late Rosa Sullivan Luckett. He worked for Sears Warehouse from 1968-1991 and later worked many years for Crosslin Lumber before retiring. He enjoyed coon hunting and raising bird dogs and had some highly trained beagle hounds. Loyd also loved fishing, hunting and gardening.

In addition to his wife, Pam of 51 years, he is survived by his daughters: Amy King of Columbia, TN Lee (Scott) Tomlin of Franklin, TN; sisters: Ramona McRee of Franklin, TN, Alma Calvert of Baltimore, MD; and grandchildren: J.R. King, Anna King, and Macy Tomlin.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings.

Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements.