Bathroom Fan Malfunction Causes Williamson County House Fire

On Friday evening, Williamson County Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire on Boxwood Drive in Grassland.

The homeowner called 911 after the home became filled with smoke. Upon fire crew arrival, the downstairs bathroom was found to be on fire. A hand line was pulled and the fire was extinguished quickly.

Damage was contained to the bathroom and the homeowners were able to stay in their home once the smoke was cleared.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a bathroom fan that malfunctioned. The fan burned through the surrounding ceiling and then fell down to the toilet where it continued to burn until firefighters extinguished it.

Middle Tennessee Electric responded to ensure that all electricity was working properly and safe for the homeowner after the fire.

