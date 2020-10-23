First Half Shutout Too Much To Overcome in Nolensville vs Tullahoma

The Nolensville Knights traveled to take on Tullahoma this Friday night. The Knights entered play after taking down Maplewood last week 42-0.

Nolensville played their fourth straight road game and were unable to end with a win. They fell to Tullahoma, who remains undefeated, tonight 29-14.

Tullahoma would make quick work with the ball first as Jakobe Thomas would score the opening touchdown to go up 7-0.

Nolensville would go three-and-out on the following possession. Tullahoma would make quick work and add to their lead with another Jakobe Thomas touchdown run. They converted the two-point conversion to go up 15-0.

After Tullahoma blocked a quick kick from Nolensville, Jakobe Thomas scored on a forty plus yard run to put his team ahead 22-0. Nolensville’s QB Ryder Galardi would throw an interception on the following possession and Tullahoma took over in good field position.

Neither team would add to the scoreboard though and the score heading into half south be 22-0 Tullahoma.

Out of halftime, the Nolensville Knights would get the ball looking to get the comeback started. They did everything right to get back into the game. They put points on the board with a Samson Johnson short touchdown run to make it 22-7.

Tullahoma responded with a touchdown of their own to halt the Nolensville momentum. Jaxon Sheffield scored a run play to increase Tullahoma’s lead to 29-7. On the following possession, Nolensville would fail to convert on a fourth down.

Tullahoma ran out the rest of the clock in the third quarter, making the comeback more unlikely for the Knights. Tullahoma punted the ball back to Nolensville early in the fourth quarter, giving some life. However, Nolensville’s Galardi threw another interception.

Nolensville wouldn’t quit though as their defense came out and got a fumble recovery. Time was becoming an issue and the Knights needed a touchdown quick.

The Knights would score once more from Samson Johnson on a two yard run making it 29-14, but it would be too little too late. Tullahoma ran out the rest of the clock to make it final.

