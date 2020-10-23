OBITUARY: Brooks Euler

Mr. Brooks Euler, age 84, husband of Arlyne Cutler Euler and a resident of Thompson Station, passed away Wednesday evening October 21, 2020 at Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center in Spring Hill.

Born on June 12, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Brooks was the son of the late George Brooks Euler, Sr. and the late Jane Caroline Pflieger Euler. He served as a Captain in the United States Army and in the Pennsylvania National Guard for sixteen years. He worked nearly 40 years for Traveler’s Insurance Company before retiring in 1995. He married Alryne Cutler on October 11, 1990. Brooks enjoyed golfing and was involved in numerous civic organizations.

In addition to his wife, Arlyne of 30 years, he is survived by his children: Kim Euler (William) Broderick of Fort Plain, NY, Scott (Sulynn) Euler of La Pine, OR, Patricia Euler (Leland) Gaw of Goshen, CT, Greg Cutler of Glastonbury, CT, Kevin Cutler of Glastonbury, CT; grandchildren: Kortney and Kristy Euler.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Darryl Euler; and sisters: Carol Good and Judy Gambs.

Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee is assisting the family with arrangements.