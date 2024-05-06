OBITUARY: David William Johnson

David William Johnson, age 49 of Franklin, TN passed away May 3, 2024.

He was born in Thousand Oaks, CA.

David graduated in 1994 from Father Ryan High School. He was the owner and operator of Johnson Lawn & Landscape Inc., a business he started at the age of 16. David loved his family, all things cars, old country music, sitting on the porch with his dogs, Mexican food and most of all, making people laugh.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ike Johnson; brother, Greg Johnson; uncle, Buddy Suttle.

David is survived by his wife of 25 years, Helen Marie Johnson of Franklin, TN; mother, Sandi Suttle Johnson of Franklin, TN; children, Andrew Johnson of Franklin, TN and Grace Ann Johnson of Franklin, TN; brothers, Eric (Jeletta) Johnson of Lexington, KY and Paul (Vanessa) Johnson of Lagrange, KY; father & mother-in-law, Buddy & Pat Shacklett; sister-in-law, Stacey (Randy) Clayton; brother-in-law, Casey (Lisa) Shacklett; nieces & nephews, Presley Johnson, Pate Johnson, Caroline Johnson, Samuel Johnson, Cora Johnson, Jacob Clayton, Carson Shacklett, Grant Shacklett Haylie Shacklett and Chandler Clayton; cousins, Lisa (Kevin) Hartman, Katy (Matt) Owen, Jack (Kayla) Hartman, Abby (Emma) Hartman, Will Hartman, Jennifer (Butch) Reeves, Anna & Wyatt Reeves; god-daughter, Megan (Rex) Suttle; beloved dogs, Lucy, Libby, Bentlie & Boo and many other loving family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday, May 8, 2024 with visitation from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be past and present employees of Johnson Lawn & Landscape Inc., Matt Daniel, Troy Luckett, Brian Gadsey, Richard Means, Jr., Josh Whitaker, Kelsey Mason and Jim Johnson.

Memorials may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

