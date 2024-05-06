OBITUARY: Major General William ‘Billy’ David Jones Sr.

Major General William “Billy” David Jones, Sr., USA, retired, and passed away on April 28, 2024, at the age of 91.

Billy was born on September 4, 1932, in Nashville, where he lived his entire life.

He graduated from East Nashville High School, attended Peabody College and graduated from Cumberland University. In 1950 Billy joined the National Guard. His unit was activated and served at Fort Knox and in the Korean War. After returning home from the war, he went to work as a supervisor for the Newspaper Printing Corporation.

In 1957, he attended Officer Candidate School and went on to a long career in the National Guard rising to the rank of Major General. He was appointed Adjutant General of the National Guard as a part of Governor Ned Ray McWhorter’s cabinet and retired in 1993. Billy was awarded many medals and citations throughout his career and was dedicated to serving his country. His impact was significant and long lasting for the many that served with him. General Jones was a true patriot, a servant leader and had the utmost respect of those that served under him.

Billy married the former Peggy Maxfield in 1955 until her death in 2023. His marriage to Peggy was once described as the “sweetest love story” ever. They were fortunate to experience worldwide travel together and with their many friends.

In addition to his military career, Billy was extremely active in numerous civic and philanthropic organizations. He was a member of the John B. Garrett Lodge, the York Rite, Scottish Rite and was a Past Potentate of the Al Menah Shrine. His career and civic activities resulted in several recognitions including being named East High School Alumni of the Year in 2010 by the East Nashville High School Alumni Association, induction into the Tennessee DeMolay Hall of Fame in 2015 and serving as the Grand Marshall of the Nashville Veteran’s Day parade in 2011.

Billy was also an active member of South End United Methodist Church. He held a variety of leadership positions within the church and was on the original building committee that led the construction of the current sanctuary.

Billy had many interests which included playing golf at Brentwood Country Club with his friends, Peggy and his brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Judy Maxfield. Most importantly, Billy loved his family. He was extremely proud of and active in the lives of his sons David and Donn. This included coaching both their baseball teams for many years. He treated and loved his daughters-in-law, Merrily and Kim, as if they were his own daughters.

His grandchildren though, may have been on a different level of passion. He had a unique and special relationship with both Ashley and Will. He was genuinely proud of all of their accomplishments, but more importantly the people that they had become. This passion carried on with the birth of his four great-grandchildren, who he loved dearly.

Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Jones; father, B.V. Jones; mother, Ruth Jones; brother, Buford Jones; sister, Frankie Hamilton.

He is survived by his son, David Jones (Merrily), son, Donn Jones (Kim); granddaughter, Ashley Allen (Andrew), grandson, Will Jones (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Avery, Lila and Violet Allen and Hart Jones.

The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Burton Court at the Blakeford and Alive Hospice for their outstanding care of Billy in the last year of his life.

Visitation will be held at South End United Methodist Church, 5042 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. A Celebration of Life service to honor Billy will be held immediately following at 12:00 Noon. Graveside and interment with full Military Honors will be held on May 15, 2024, at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, at 2:00 p.m. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to either South End United Methodist Church or Alive Hospice.

