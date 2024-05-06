OBITUARY: Michael Ladd McGee

Michael Ladd McGee, affectionately known as Butch, 76, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, passed away on May 3, 2024, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Butch was born on January 20, 1948, to Carl and Ethel (Ladd) McGee in Franklin, Tennessee.

Butch graduated from Two Rivers High School in 1967, and following graduation, he went on to serve in the United States Army in Okinawa during the Vietnam War.

After serving in the army, Butch returned to his beloved family farm in rural Thompson’s Station. He worked in several professions over the years, ranging from pressman to timber logging, and most recently, as a maintenance worker for Williamson County Parks and Recreation. Butch was a member of Millview Church of Christ in Franklin, Tennessee. He loved the Lord and had a servant’s heart, and enjoyed running the sound board for the congregation for many years.

Butch was happiest in life working on his farm, driving his tractor and bulldozer, and playing bluegrass music on his dobro and banjo. He was also an amateur photographer, Three Stooges aficionado, and hobby cattle farmer. His biggest vice in life was his love of sweets. Honeybuns, moon pies, and Little Debbie cakes were never safe in his presence. But that’s about the worst thing that could be said about him.

He was one of the kindest, most gentle men to walk the planet. Butch was known to release mice and other pests back outside because he didn’t have the heart to hurt any living creature. He was devoted to both his grandmother, Irene, and his mother, Ethel, and he served as the primary caregiver for them both in their later years. Quite simply, he was the best of us.

Butch was preceded in death by his father, Carl McGee, and his paternal and maternal grandparents, John Edd & Irene McGee and Johnnie and Mamie Ladd.

He is survived by his mother, Ethel Ladd McGee of Thompson’s Station, TN, his sister, Debbie (Bob) Dempsey of Nashville, TN; nephew Adam (Lori) McGee of Spring Hill, TN, Tina (Keith) Sykes of Nashville; TN, niece Tracy (Kevin) Coleman of Gallatin, TN and great-nephews Mason McGee, Will Sykes, Tim Coleman, and great-niece Ella McGee.

Services will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, May 6, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, May 5, and one hour before the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alive Hospice, an organization that took excellent care of him during his brief illness. Butch also wanted to make sure that everyone knew how much he appreciated the care he received from his niece Lori McGee while in her and Adam’s home. Pallbearers are Adam McGee, Mason McGee, Keith Sykes, Kevin Coleman, Farris Lovett, and Cody Lovett. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Dempsey and Jim Ladd. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

