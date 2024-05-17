OBITUARY: Ansley Reid Fleetwood

Ansley Reid Fleetwood of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Born August 28, 1951 in Thomasville, Georgia. He was the son of Roscoe George Fleetwood and Mary Wallace Brandon Fleetwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother George Brandon Fleetwood.

Ansley was born and raised in Thomasville and attended Thomasville City Schools. He graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Music Education in 1973 and went on to the University of Tennessee for graduate studies.

In 1977, Ansley moved to Nashville to pursue a career in country music performance, song writing, and publishing. In 1981, he married and eventually left the Nashville music scene to teach band, first in Cochran, Georgia public schools, and later in Thomasville City Schools. Ansley was the organist at First Methodist Church in Thomasville, and in several other denominations in Richmond, Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee.

Ansley often commented that he was so blessed to be able to play music for a living his entire life. He will be sorely missed but lives on through the body of published works and recordings to his credit.

Ansley is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Therese Herb Fleetwood, son Brandon Fleetwood (Julianne), and daughter Susan Ansley Fleetwood (Byron).

A private, invitation only service for family and close friends celebrating Ansley’s life is to be held in Nashville at Marshall-Donnelly-Combs Funeral Home on Friday, May 17th, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. A graveside celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m. in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Thomasville. In the event of rain, the graveside service will move to the sanctuary of Thomasville First Methodist Church. Allen & Allen Funeral Home in Thomasville is in charge of the arrangements. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice, 1710 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email