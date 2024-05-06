Photo of the Day: May 6, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebrated the opening of its latest exhibition, Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues Revisited, exploring the significance of Nashville’s pioneering R&B scene and its important role in the city becoming a world-renowned music center.

The exhibit is a 20th anniversary edition of the museum’s award-winning original exhibit, which was featured in its galleries from 2004-2005. It includes many of the same items and themes, as well as newly discovered artifacts and photographs. The exhibit is included with museum admission and runs through September 2025.

Pictured L-R: Museum Board Chair Mary Ann McCready, Jimmy Church, Misti Bragg (daughter of the late Johnny Bragg of the Prisonaires), Frank Howard and Vice President of Museum Services Michael Gray.

