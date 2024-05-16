OBITUARY: Delbert ‘Bud’ Cupp

Delbert “Bud” Cupp, age 88, of College Grove, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 13, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by Carole, his wife of 68 years; son, Barry (Jackie); daughter, Chery (Ken) Thompson; and grandson, Matthew Thompson.

Preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Nicole Thompson; grandson, Adam Cupp; two brothers; and three sisters.

Bud loved the Lord, family and his church, Thompson’s Station United Methodist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and camping with family and friends. Bud received great enjoyment riding his motorcycle with the group that supported foster children.

Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Thompson’s Station United Methodist Church, 1517 Thompson’s Station Road West, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

