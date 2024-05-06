Williamson County Property Transfers April 15, 2024

See where houses and property sold for April 15-19, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$160,000
|Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106
|202 Stoneway Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$749,900
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 28
|7147 Chessington Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,008,856
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6528 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$980,985
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5604 Carney Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$666,500
|Mckays Mill Sec 16 Pb 34 Pg 18
|1605 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,124,906
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6532 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7044 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,275,000
|Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19
|1302 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$775,000
|Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93
|785 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,502,800
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4828 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$480,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|9536 Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,044,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6052 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$834,200
|Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 86
|5009 Jackson Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$939,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3311 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$851,325
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7259 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$701,800
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6055 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,481,150
|725 W Main St 100
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 139
|1007 Lookout Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$754,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2141 Maytown Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$508,923
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3000 Inman Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,150,000
|Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 3
|508 Meadowlark Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,421,994
|Fountainhead Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 21
|5141 Walnut Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$765,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 19 Pb 35 Pg 62
|1020 Dunrobin Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,100,000
|1002 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,068,523
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5846 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33 Pb 65 Pg 51
|424 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,389,925
|Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59
|3343 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,599,900
|Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71
|906 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$367,000
|7705 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8121 Boiling Springs Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138
|108 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$690,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 22
|2823 Tweed Pl
|Thompson
|37179
|$935,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph8 Pb 72 Pg 147
|1549 Bunbury Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,150,000
|Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 59
|8221 Glover Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$349,900
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|2737 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 61
|1907 Kittemer Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$830,000
|Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52
|707 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000
|Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 89
|5020 Buds Farm Ln E
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,250,000
|Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 139
|1009 Lookout Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,584,000
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 3 Pb 27 Pg 106
|908 Saddleview Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|Governors Club The Ph 2 Pb 25 Pg 66
|32 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,886,183
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1031 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$980,000
|Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32
|737 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$779,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 61
|1808 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$559,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|1001 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$805,000
|Polk Place Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 6
|237 Karnes Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,200,000
|1002 Tulloss Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$5,100,000
|Ham John L Jr
|6326 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$988,840
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|4048 Edwin Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,800,000
|Avery Pb 65 Pg 129
|6466 Penrose Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000
|Lewisburg Pk
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$529,500
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 35
|7710 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$565,000
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6060 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$430,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 2 Pb 20 Pg 97
|2110 Spring Hill Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$360,000
|Green Acres Pb 1 Pg 87 Block A
|424 Green Acres Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,000
|Toombs Pb 79 Pg 2
|8254 Hawkins Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$435,000
|Sharpes Run Sec 2 Pb 28 Pg 147
|7417 Penngrove Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$365,000
|Green Acres Pb 1 Pg 87 Block A
|424 Green Acres Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d Pb 19 Pg 140
|2103 Roderick Pl W
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,000
|Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87
|8042 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$175,000
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3
|8029 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$175,000
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3
|8033 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$848,075
|Lochridge Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 61
|5041 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,020,000
|2411 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$4,299,900
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8884 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,075,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|1220 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$530,000
|Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105
|106 Mccord Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,350,000
|Delfino Pb 77 Pg 134
|496 Chloe Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$625,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-a Pb 12 Pg 135
|931 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$260,000
|Wns Properties Llc Pb 68 Pg 70
|7907 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$340,000
|Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17
|204 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$614,900
|Morningside Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 120
|7045 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$476,280
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3008 Inman Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$489,900
|Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119
|2308 Skilman Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,246,345
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3519 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,210,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec15 Pb 76 Pg 12
|336 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$275,900
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71
|203 Cashmere Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$460,000
|Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2
|1008 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$299,000
|Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53
|1016 Mckenna Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,400,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a 2 Pb 21 Pg 10
|1081 Blue Heron Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$929,980
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7501 Scottish View Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$510,000
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|1602 Woodland Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,338,251
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99
|7064 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,450,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 103
|9642 Portofino Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,320,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127
|9648 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$926,090
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35
|7407 Black Fox Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$700,000
|1408 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|1408 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Sec2 Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 150
|2039 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,505,193
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1019 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$992,111
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2043 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,494,950
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2008 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,194,262
|Creekside Homesite
|370 Franklin Rd
|$1,816,000
|Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22
|521 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000
|Westhaven Sec 9 Rev1 Pb 38 Pg 22
|117 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$527,000
|Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19
|1693 Witt Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,180,540
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2049 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2 Pb 49 Pg 120
|165 Chester Stephens Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$702,472
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9000 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,937
|Falls Grove Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 36
|7212 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,310,000
|Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 46
|9508 Wicklow Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143
|537 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|4616 Old Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompson
|37179
|$1,325,000
|Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 2
|1001 Violet Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$490,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5209 Bond Springs Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$240,000
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|3038 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$384,900
|Fernvale Springs
|7520 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$624,500
|River Rest Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 72
|1032 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,450,000
|Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42
|63 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$459,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c Pb 69 Pg 70
|3020 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$845,000
|Burkitt Village Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 144
|4788 Kintore Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,953,794
|Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24
|9125 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$750,000
|Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 60
|1938 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$415,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138
|1846 O'reilly Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000
|Indian Point Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 72
|1211 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood,
|37027
|$34,550,000
|Brentwood Park I-65 Park Pb 26 Pg 30
|Galleria Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,330,000
|Depriest Subd Pb 27 Pg 124
|1008 Fair St
|Franklin
|37064
|$339,094
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|407 Drakes Pvt Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,580,000
|Belvoir Sec1a
|7301 Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,570,250
|Concord Hunt Sec 6 Pb 35 Pg 111
|1232 Concord Hunt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,522
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3012 Inman Dr
|$1,400,000
|Governors Club The Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 67
|15 Innisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,318,900
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2752 Otterham Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$965,000
|Mckays Mill Section 32 Pb 50 Pg 105
|1541 Bledsoe Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$995,000
|Indian Point Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 72
|1211 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood,
|37027
|$1,050,000
|Stable Acres Pb 69 Pg 72
|7311 Stirrup Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$990,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 13 Pg 68
|9467 Foothills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$753,900
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Pb 78 Pg 6
|7307 Flat Rock Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$707,000
|Eldorado Acres Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 86
|1711 Araby Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$638,900
|Wades Grove Sec18b Pb 69 Pg 65
|6033 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$44,000,000
|Oakbrook Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 53
|200 Mallory Station Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,930,247
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4705 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,201,136
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1114 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,404,800
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1108 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
