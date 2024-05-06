Williamson County Property Transfers April 15, 2024

See where houses and property sold for April 15-19, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $160,000 Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106 202 Stoneway Ct Nolensville 37135 $749,900 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 28 7147 Chessington Dr Fairview 37062 $1,008,856 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6528 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $980,985 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5604 Carney Ln Franklin 37064 $666,500 Mckays Mill Sec 16 Pb 34 Pg 18 1605 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $1,124,906 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6532 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $480,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7044 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,275,000 Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19 1302 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $750,000 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $775,000 Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93 785 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,502,800 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4828 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $480,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 9536 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,044,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6052 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $834,200 Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 86 5009 Jackson Ln Brentwood 37027 $939,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3311 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $851,325 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7259 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $701,800 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6055 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $2,481,150 725 W Main St 100 Franklin 37064 $500,000 Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 139 1007 Lookout Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $754,000 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2141 Maytown Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $508,923 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3000 Inman Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,150,000 Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 3 508 Meadowlark Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,421,994 Fountainhead Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 21 5141 Walnut Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $765,000 Mckays Mill Sec 19 Pb 35 Pg 62 1020 Dunrobin Dr Franklin 37067 $1,100,000 1002 Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,068,523 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5846 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33 Pb 65 Pg 51 424 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,389,925 Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59 3343 Cherry Jack Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,599,900 Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71 906 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $367,000 7705 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir Fairview 37062 $750,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8121 Boiling Springs Place Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138 108 Glenrock Dr Nashville 37221 $690,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 22 2823 Tweed Pl Thompson 37179 $935,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph8 Pb 72 Pg 147 1549 Bunbury Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $2,150,000 Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 59 8221 Glover Dr Brentwood 37027 $349,900 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 2737 Kennedy Ct Franklin 37064 $880,000 Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 61 1907 Kittemer Ln Spring Hill 37174 $830,000 Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52 707 Davis Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000 Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 89 5020 Buds Farm Ln E Franklin 37064 $2,250,000 Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 139 1009 Lookout Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,584,000 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 3 Pb 27 Pg 106 908 Saddleview Ct Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 Governors Club The Ph 2 Pb 25 Pg 66 32 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,886,183 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1031 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $980,000 Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32 737 Shelley Ln Franklin 37064 $779,000 Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 61 1808 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $559,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 1001 Meandering Way Franklin 37067 $805,000 Polk Place Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 6 237 Karnes Dr Franklin 37064 $3,200,000 1002 Tulloss Rd Franklin 37067 $5,100,000 Ham John L Jr 6326 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $988,840 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 4048 Edwin Rd Franklin 37064 $4,800,000 Avery Pb 65 Pg 129 6466 Penrose Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000 Lewisburg Pk Thompson's Station 37179 $529,500 Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 35 7710 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $565,000 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6060 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $430,000 Spring Hill Est Ph 2 Pb 20 Pg 97 2110 Spring Hill Cir Spring Hill 37174 $360,000 Green Acres Pb 1 Pg 87 Block A 424 Green Acres Dr Franklin 37064 $515,000 Toombs Pb 79 Pg 2 8254 Hawkins Rd College Grove 37046 $435,000 Sharpes Run Sec 2 Pb 28 Pg 147 7417 Penngrove Ln Fairview 37062 $365,000 Green Acres Pb 1 Pg 87 Block A 424 Green Acres Dr Franklin 37064 $450,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d Pb 19 Pg 140 2103 Roderick Pl W Franklin 37064 $820,000 Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87 8042 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $175,000 Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3 8029 Warren Dr Nolensville 37135 $175,000 Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3 8033 Warren Dr Nolensville 37135 $848,075 Lochridge Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 61 5041 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,020,000 2411 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $4,299,900 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8884 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $1,075,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 1220 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $530,000 Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105 106 Mccord Ct Nolensville 37135 $3,350,000 Delfino Pb 77 Pg 134 496 Chloe Ct Brentwood 37027 $625,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 9-a Pb 12 Pg 135 931 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $260,000 Wns Properties Llc Pb 68 Pg 70 7907 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $340,000 Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17 204 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $614,900 Morningside Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 120 7045 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $476,280 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3008 Inman Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $489,900 Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 119 2308 Skilman Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,246,345 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3519 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $1,210,000 Lockwood Glen Sec15 Pb 76 Pg 12 336 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $275,900 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71 203 Cashmere Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $460,000 Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2 1008 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $299,000 Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53 1016 Mckenna Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,400,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a 2 Pb 21 Pg 10 1081 Blue Heron Rd Nashville 37221 $929,980 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7501 Scottish View Way Arrington 37014 $510,000 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103 1602 Woodland Ct Franklin 37064 $1,338,251 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99 7064 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,450,000 Tuscany Hills Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 103 9642 Portofino Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,320,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127 9648 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $926,090 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35 7407 Black Fox Dr Fairview 37062 $700,000 1408 Adams St Franklin 37064 $825,000 1408 Adams St Franklin 37064 $425,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Sec2 Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 150 2039 Morrison Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,505,193 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1019 William St Franklin 37064 $992,111 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2043 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $2,494,950 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2008 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $4,194,262 Creekside Homesite 370 Franklin Rd $1,816,000 Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22 521 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $1,550,000 Westhaven Sec 9 Rev1 Pb 38 Pg 22 117 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $527,000 Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19 1693 Witt Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,180,540 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2049 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2 Pb 49 Pg 120 165 Chester Stephens Rd Franklin 37067 $702,472 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9000 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $699,937 Falls Grove Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 36 7212 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,310,000 Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 46 9508 Wicklow Rd Brentwood 37027 $800,000 Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143 537 Sydenham Dr Franklin 37064 $500,000 4616 Old Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompson 37179 $1,325,000 Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 2 1001 Violet Dr Franklin 37067 $490,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5209 Bond Springs Ct Brentwood 37027 $240,000 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 3038 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $384,900 Fernvale Springs 7520 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $624,500 River Rest Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 72 1032 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,450,000 Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42 63 Glenrock Dr Nashville 37221 $459,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c Pb 69 Pg 70 3020 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $845,000 Burkitt Village Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 144 4788 Kintore Dr Nolensville 37135 $4,953,794 Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24 9125 Sawtooth Ln College Grove 37046 $750,000 Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 60 1938 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $415,000 Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138 1846 O'reilly Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000 Indian Point Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 72 1211 Arrowhead Dr Brentwood, 37027 $34,550,000 Brentwood Park I-65 Park Pb 26 Pg 30 Galleria Blvd Brentwood 37027 $2,330,000 Depriest Subd Pb 27 Pg 124 1008 Fair St Franklin 37064 $339,094 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 407 Drakes Pvt Way Spring Hill 37174 $2,580,000 Belvoir Sec1a 7301 Northwest Hwy Fairview 37062 $1,570,250 Concord Hunt Sec 6 Pb 35 Pg 111 1232 Concord Hunt Dr Brentwood 37027 $475,522 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3012 Inman Dr $1,400,000 Governors Club The Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 67 15 Innisbrook Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,318,900 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2752 Otterham Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $965,000 Mckays Mill Section 32 Pb 50 Pg 105 1541 Bledsoe Ln Franklin 37067 $995,000 Indian Point Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 72 1211 Arrowhead Dr Brentwood, 37027 $1,050,000 Stable Acres Pb 69 Pg 72 7311 Stirrup Ln Fairview 37062 $990,000 Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 13 Pg 68 9467 Foothills Dr Brentwood 37027 $753,900 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Pb 78 Pg 6 7307 Flat Rock Ct Fairview 37062 $707,000 Eldorado Acres Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 86 1711 Araby Dr Brentwood 37027 $638,900 Wades Grove Sec18b Pb 69 Pg 65 6033 Spade Dr Spring Hill 37174 $44,000,000 Oakbrook Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 53 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin 37067 $1,930,247 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4705 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,201,136 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1114 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,404,800 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1108 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064

