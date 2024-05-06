Williamson County Property Transfers April 15, 2024

See where houses and property sold for April 15-19, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$160,000Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106202 Stoneway CtNolensville37135
$749,900Aden Woods Of Castleberry Pb 38 Pg 287147 Chessington DrFairview37062
$1,008,856St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886528 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$980,985Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745604 Carney LnFranklin37064
$666,500Mckays Mill Sec 16 Pb 34 Pg 181605 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$1,124,906St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886532 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$480,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247044 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,275,000Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 191302 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$750,000Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$775,000Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93785 Ravensdowne DrNolensville37135
$2,502,800Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374828 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$480,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 129536 Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$2,044,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356052 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$834,200Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 865009 Jackson LnBrentwood37027
$939,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503311 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$851,325Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827259 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$701,800Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396055 Congress DrFranklin37064
$2,481,150725 W Main St 100Franklin37064
$500,000Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 1391007 Lookout Ridge DrBrentwood37027
$754,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122141 Maytown CirThompson's Station37179
$508,923Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503000 Inman DrThompson's Station37179
$1,150,000Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 3508 Meadowlark LnBrentwood37027
$1,421,994Fountainhead Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 215141 Walnut Park DrBrentwood37027
$765,000Mckays Mill Sec 19 Pb 35 Pg 621020 Dunrobin DrFranklin37067
$1,100,0001002 Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwood37027
$1,068,523St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885846 Branta DrFranklin37064
$1,350,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33 Pb 65 Pg 51424 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$1,389,925Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 593343 Cherry Jack LnThompson's Station37179
$1,599,900Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71906 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$367,0007705 Fernvale Springs Pvt CirFairview37062
$750,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828121 Boiling Springs PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,600,000Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138108 Glenrock DrNashville37221
$690,000Crowne Pointe Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 222823 Tweed PlThompson37179
$935,000Cherry Grove Add Ph8 Pb 72 Pg 1471549 Bunbury DrThompson's Station37179
$2,150,000Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 598221 Glover DrBrentwood37027
$349,900Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2642737 Kennedy CtFranklin37064
$880,000Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 611907 Kittemer LnSpring Hill37174
$830,000Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52707 Davis DrBrentwood37027
$1,800,000Ivan Creek Pb 50 Pg 895020 Buds Farm Ln EFranklin37064
$2,250,000Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 1391009 Lookout Ridge DrBrentwood37027
$1,584,000Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 3 Pb 27 Pg 106908 Saddleview CtFranklin37064
$2,200,000Governors Club The Ph 2 Pb 25 Pg 6632 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$1,886,183Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121031 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$980,000Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32737 Shelley LnFranklin37064
$779,000Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 611808 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$559,000Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1361001 Meandering WayFranklin37067
$805,000Polk Place Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 6237 Karnes DrFranklin37064
$3,200,0001002 Tulloss RdFranklin37067
$5,100,000Ham John L Jr6326 Arno RdFranklin37064
$988,840Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 364048 Edwin RdFranklin37064
$4,800,000Avery Pb 65 Pg 1296466 Penrose DrBrentwood37027
$2,000,000Lewisburg PkThompson's Station37179
$529,500Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 357710 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$565,000Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16060 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$430,000Spring Hill Est Ph 2 Pb 20 Pg 972110 Spring Hill CirSpring Hill37174
$360,000Green Acres Pb 1 Pg 87 Block A424 Green Acres DrFranklin37064
$515,000Toombs Pb 79 Pg 28254 Hawkins RdCollege Grove37046
$435,000Sharpes Run Sec 2 Pb 28 Pg 1477417 Penngrove LnFairview37062
$365,000Green Acres Pb 1 Pg 87 Block A424 Green Acres DrFranklin37064
$450,000Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d Pb 19 Pg 1402103 Roderick Pl WFranklin37064
$820,000Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 878042 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$175,000Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 38029 Warren DrNolensville37135
$175,000Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 38033 Warren DrNolensville37135
$848,075Lochridge Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 615041 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,020,0002411 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$4,299,900Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118884 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$1,075,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 351220 Luckett RdNashville37221
$530,000Stonebrook Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 105106 Mccord CtNolensville37135
$3,350,000Delfino Pb 77 Pg 134496 Chloe CtBrentwood37027
$625,000Forrest Crossing Sec 9-a Pb 12 Pg 135931 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$260,000Wns Properties Llc Pb 68 Pg 707907 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$340,000Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17204 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$614,900Morningside Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 1207045 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$476,280Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503008 Inman DrThompson's Station37179
$489,900Spring Hill Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1192308 Skilman WaySpring Hill37174
$1,246,345Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373519 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$1,210,000Lockwood Glen Sec15 Pb 76 Pg 12336 Sherman CtFranklin37064
$275,900Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71203 Cashmere DrThompson's Station37179
$460,000Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 21008 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$299,000Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 531016 Mckenna DrThompson's Station37179
$1,400,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a 2 Pb 21 Pg 101081 Blue Heron RdNashville37221
$929,980Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827501 Scottish View WayArrington37014
$510,000Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1031602 Woodland CtFranklin37064
$1,338,251Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 997064 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$1,450,000Tuscany Hills Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 1039642 Portofino DrBrentwood37027
$1,320,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 1279648 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$926,090Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 357407 Black Fox DrFairview37062
$700,0001408 Adams StFranklin37064
$825,0001408 Adams StFranklin37064
$425,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Sec2 Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 1502039 Morrison AveSpring Hill37174
$1,505,193Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921019 William StFranklin37064
$992,111Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922043 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$2,494,950Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922008 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$4,194,262Creekside Homesite370 Franklin Rd
$1,816,000Westhaven Sec 14 Pb 43 Pg 22521 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$1,550,000Westhaven Sec 9 Rev1 Pb 38 Pg 22117 Addison AveFranklin37064
$527,000Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 191693 Witt Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$1,180,540Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922049 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$1,200,000Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2 Pb 49 Pg 120165 Chester Stephens RdFranklin37067
$702,472Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79000 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$699,937Falls Grove Sec5 Pb 70 Pg 367212 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,310,000Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 469508 Wicklow RdBrentwood37027
$800,000Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143537 Sydenham DrFranklin37064
$500,0004616 Old Harpeth-peyt RdThompson37179
$1,325,000Garden Club Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 21001 Violet DrFranklin37067
$490,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345209 Bond Springs CtBrentwood37027
$240,000Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 683038 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$384,900Fernvale Springs7520 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$624,500River Rest Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 721032 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$1,450,000Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 4263 Glenrock DrNashville37221
$459,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec12c Pb 69 Pg 703020 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$845,000Burkitt Village Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 1444788 Kintore DrNolensville37135
$4,953,794Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 249125 Sawtooth LnCollege Grove37046
$750,000Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 601938 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$415,000Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 1381846 O'reilly CirSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000Indian Point Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 721211 Arrowhead DrBrentwood,37027
$34,550,000Brentwood Park I-65 Park Pb 26 Pg 30Galleria BlvdBrentwood37027
$2,330,000Depriest Subd Pb 27 Pg 1241008 Fair StFranklin37064
$339,094Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85407 Drakes Pvt WaySpring Hill37174
$2,580,000Belvoir Sec1a7301 Northwest HwyFairview37062
$1,570,250Concord Hunt Sec 6 Pb 35 Pg 1111232 Concord Hunt DrBrentwood37027
$475,522Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503012 Inman Dr
$1,400,000Governors Club The Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 6715 Innisbrook LnBrentwood37027
$1,318,900Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32752 Otterham DrThompson's Station37179
$965,000Mckays Mill Section 32 Pb 50 Pg 1051541 Bledsoe LnFranklin37067
$995,000Indian Point Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 721211 Arrowhead DrBrentwood,37027
$1,050,000Stable Acres Pb 69 Pg 727311 Stirrup LnFairview37062
$990,000Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 13 Pg 689467 Foothills DrBrentwood37027
$753,900Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Pb 78 Pg 67307 Flat Rock CtFairview37062
$707,000Eldorado Acres Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 861711 Araby DrBrentwood37027
$638,900Wades Grove Sec18b Pb 69 Pg 656033 Spade DrSpring Hill37174
$44,000,000Oakbrook Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 53200 Mallory Station RdFranklin37067
$1,930,247Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374705 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,201,136Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051114 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$1,404,800Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051108 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064

