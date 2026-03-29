Downtown Franklin’s Beloved PumpkinFest Expands to Two Days This October

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced that the annual PumpkinFest will move to a two-day event format for the first time in its 41-year history. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25, offering locals and visitors alike more time to celebrate the season.

“PumpkinFest has been a time-honored tradition for over 40 years, and we are thrilled to now offer the community a two-day event,” says Bari Beasley, President & CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “After hearing guests and community feedback, we worked with our board members and the City of Franklin to expand the event. We are excited to see these changes and help bring even more visitors to our downtown.”

PumpkinFest has seen steady growth over the last 40-plus years and is now one of Franklin’s most highly attended community events. In 2025, PumpkinFest welcomed more than 135,000 attendees in a single day, prompting the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County to evaluate multiple factors when considering the shift to a two-day format.

Unlike events that can expand geographically, PumpkinFest is constrained by historic streets, sidewalks, and access points. As attendance increases, those constraints translate directly into higher crowd density, longer wait times, and more difficult navigation for guests, vendors, and emergency services. Adding a second day allows organizers to preserve the character, accessibility, and safety of the event while continuing to welcome a large regional audience.

In addition to improvements in infrastructure and crowd management, expanding to two days will provide local businesses and event vendors with additional opportunities to connect with visitors. Each year, PumpkinFest welcomes more than 140 arts and crafts vendors and 30 food and beverage vendors, while businesses along Main Street open with special promotions and extended hours. The two-day format will create more consistent guest flow across operating hours and improved opportunities for customer engagement.

PumpkinFest is free to attend and family-friendly. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25. More information on programming will be announced at a later date.

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