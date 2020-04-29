Thomas Reginald “Reg” Nabors III of Nashville was born June 26, 1947 and passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 72. Reg was the son of Thomas R. Nabors Jr. and Peggy Jo Douglas Nabors. He was a long-time resident of Nashville, TN, being born and raised. He is a graduate of John Overton High School where he was the Drum Major and attended Middle Tennessee State University. Reg served in the United States Army, was a Firefighter for the Nashville Fire Department for over 35 years, and was a beloved son, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Amanda “Joanne” Whitworth (Brady), granddaughters Bailey and Madison Whitworth; son, Thomas “Ryan” Nabors; stepmother, Lucille C. Nabors; and former spouse and mother to his children Maxine K. Nabors. Reg was preceded in death by his parents Thomas R. Nabors Jr. and Peggy Jo Douglas Nabors, brother Keith Nabors, and spouse Deborah S. Nabors. Reg was a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church, enjoyed playing racquetball, and gave his heart and soul to the Nashville Fire Department.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date to respect the safety and well-being of others during the current health crisis.

In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be made to The Nashville Firefighters Association at IAFF local 140, 100 Arlington Ave.; Nashville, TN 37210.

