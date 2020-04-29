To protect our members and employees, effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.

The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Costco is firmly committed to helping protect the health and safety of our members and employees, and to serving our communities. We are closely monitoring the changing situation, and complying with Public Health guidance.

Updated Guest Shopping Policy

Costco has temporarily updated our shopping policy. This change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

U.S. Costco warehouses will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card.

Hours of Operation

U.S. and Puerto Rico Costco Warehouses: Effective Monday, May 4, most Costco locations and Costco gas stations will return to regular operating hours. For specific hours, find a Costco warehouse near you.

Special Operating Hours for Members Ages 60 or Older

Effective Monday, May 4, select Costco warehouses are open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.*, Monday through Friday for members ages 60 and older, and people with disabilities. Only members who meet this criteria will be able to shop during these hours. Guests will not be admitted. The pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will be closed during these hours.

