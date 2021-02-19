OBITUARY: Terry Birkla Armstrong

Terry Birkla Armstrong, age 71 of Franklin, TN, passed away on February 13, 2021 in Nashville, TN.

Terry was born in Lawrenceburg, KY to Ruth & Leslie Armstrong on August 18, 1949. He went to Anderson County High School in KY and completed Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville. He was a veteran and served in the Air Force 1968 – 1974 in the Red Horse Squadron: Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer. He worked at DuPont, Textron Aviation, McDonald & Driver Landscaping, he was a Nascar Official, and the last 29 years he worked as an engineer at Southern Hills Medical Center. He received The Frist Humanitarian Award from Southern Hills Medical Center. He was active in the Hermitage/Old Hickory community collecting donations for food and toys and playing Santa to the people in his community that needed help. He loved fishing, Nascar Racing, golfing and gardening.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Leslie Armstrong. Terry is survived by his Partner-In-Life; Beverly Hamrick: Children; Michelle Armstrong Bradshaw and Michael Armstrong: Sister: Barbara Armstrong Enright and her husband Bill: Grandchildren; Cayden and Kai Bradshaw: Nephews; Jeff, Mike, Steve and Chuck Enright.

A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Memorials may be given to Ronald McDonald House in Nashville or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.