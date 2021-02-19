OBITUARY: Robert “Bob” “Pop” Cholette

Robert “Bob” “Pop” Cholette, age 87, of Franklin, TN, born April 13, 1933 passed away February 14, 2021, retired truck driver Consolidated Freight, served as Trustee for a number of years Teamsters Local 480.

Preceded in death by parents Henry and Rose Cholette; 11 brothers and 1 sister; loving wife Mary (Mahon) Cholette Survived by: Sons, Tony (Debbie) Cholette of Spring Hill, TN Rick (Sandy) Cholette of Michigan, Robert (Judy) Cholette of Michigan; Daughters, Roxanne (Arvin) Baker of Columbia, TN, Diane Hood of Spring Hill, TN, Rene (Larry) Davis of Thompson Station, TN. Grandchildren: Tiffany (Will) Noland of Spring Hill, TN, Ashley (John Allan) Neal of Columbia, TN. Charles (Ashley) Cholette of Eagleville, TN, Toni LeeAnn (Aaron) Callis of Gordonsville, TN. Brandon (Katie) Baldwin of Lebanon, TN, Aaron (Lisa) Davis of Thompson Station, TN, Summer (Tony) Dawes of Michigan, Amber Davis of Spring Hill, TN, Robert, Jonathan, Daniel and Michael Cholette of Michigan; 15 Great-grandchildren.

General Information: Loved his family and friends; Up until his health started failing, was very active, always busy doing things either for himself, family or a friend. Loved music and dancing; He just loved life itself and lived it to the best of his ability. Never met a stranger. He especially loved cooking for his family and was an avid league bowler for many years.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Aaron Davis officiating. Visitation from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday February 19, 2021 at Williamson memorial Funeral Home and 2 hours prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Pall Bearers: Charles Cholette, Josh Bowling, Brandon Baldwin, Aaron Callis, Bobby Parnell, Richard Southerland, James Cleary, Billy Birak

Honorary Pall Bearers: Members of the Blazer Lane Sportsman Club where he was a lifetime member.

The family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation and a huge thank you to Dianann Shaw, Pop’s care giver and companion throughout the past 6 years. We want to also express our gratitude and appreciation to Pop’s longtime friend, Bobby Parnell for his role in taking care of our Dad. Without these 2 people, keeping our Dad home especially during his most difficult times would not have been possible. We also wish to express our sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of Caris Health Care for their services and genuine care. SPECIAL THANKS to Dr. Jamie Slandzicki and his staff for their care and support for well over a decade and more importantly these last few months.