Sharon Wilburn Cline, age 57 of Franklin, TN passed away January 29, 2020.

Preceded in death by father, Virgil Doyle Wilburn. Survived by: husband of 17 years, Charles Terry Cline; mother, Margie Wilburn; daughter, Katie (Jim) Turman; stepchildren, Rachel Cline and Cameron Cline; grandchildren, Julia Turman, Jordyn Turman, Gideon Turman and Gwendolyn Turman; Aunt, Arvenia Wilburn and other aunts, uncles and cousins

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 10:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bill Watkins officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service