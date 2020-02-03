James Calvin Poynor, age 61 of Waverly, TN passed away January 30, 2020.

Calvin was a native of Williamson County, TN and a graduate of Hillsboro High School in the Leipers Fork Community. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Preceded in death by father, James Beverly Poynor; grandparents, Ewin and Ida Peach Poynor and Ennice and Elise Newcome Heithcock. Survived by: daughter, Cala Poynor; mother, Janice (Archie) Buttrey; brothers, Michael Poynor and Trey Buttrey; sister, Dora (Gary Luther) Poynor; grandchildren, Ethan Jimenez and Madalynn Jimenez; nieces and nephews and other family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Chris Burgdorf officiating. Burial will follow in Garrison Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until service time at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com