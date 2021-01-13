OBITUARY: Russell D Schantz, Jr.

Russell D. Schantz, Jr., beloved husband of Peggy Schantz of Franklin, TN went home to his Lord and Savior on January 8, 2021 at the age of 73.

Russell was born in Allentown, PA on January 13, 1947. He was a graduate of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, PA in 1968. He then entered the US Army, graduating from Officer Candidate School, serving his country honorably for the next four years. He then worked with Tennant Co. in various capacities for 38 years before retiring in 2012. Russell was a faithful and loyal servant to the Lutheran Church for all of his life. Particularly to his current home church, Our Savior Lutheran Church & Academy in Nashville, TN.

Russell is preceded in death by his parents Russell D. Schantz, Sr in 2003, and his mother Dorothy Schantz in 2011.

Left on earth to celebrate his new rebirth in heaven is his loving wife Peggy of 34 years; daughter Allison Schantz-Chapman (Dennis), son Mathew Schantz (Julie), daughter Vicki Young (Jason); brother Mark Schantz (Dawn), brother Richard Schantz (Jessica); grandchildren, Sheridan, Jennifer (James), Emma, Conner, Olan, and Tristan; great-grandchildren, Kaila, Aiden, and Grayson; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Patrick, Jacob, Nicole, Brady, and Brianna. He will also be missed by his many friends and Church family.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM and Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 AM with a Memorial service immediately following at Our Savior Lutheran Church & Academy, 5110 Franklin Pike Nashville, TN 37220, officiated by his close friend Pastor Lane Reuter. Russ will be laid to rest in his hometown at a later date.