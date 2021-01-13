OBITUARY: William Rhoden Smith

William Rhoden Smith, age 83 of Brentwood, TN passed away Jan 9, 2021 at his residence. Rhoden was born in Williamson County to the late Thomas Rhoden Smith and Winnie Agion Smith. He was a Retired Supervisor with Nashville Bridge Company and a member of Christ Church of Arrington.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Tommie Lou Raines and Peggy Conner, brother, James Thomas Smith.

Survived by his loving wife of sixty four years, Minnie Bagsby Smith, son, William Rhoden Smith Jr., daughter, Debbie Smith (Houston) Green, grandchildren, Hunter Rhoden (Kelsey) Smith, Hailey (Carter) Lively, Angie (Kevin) Beasley, Tiffany (Bryan) Fisher, great grandchildren, Maggie Beasley, Brady Fisher, and Maddox Fisher, brother, John Wesley (Hazel) Smith.

Services will be conducted 1:00PM Wednesday Jan 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jeff Haynes officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers are Hunter Smith, Houston Green, Bryan Fisher, Kevin Beasley, Carter Lively, Doug Jones, Bill Bagsby, Rufus Bagsby, Charlie Bagsby and Jason Grubbs. Honorary Pallbearers are members of Christ Church of Arrington.