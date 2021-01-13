Webb Resigns as Franklin High Football Coach

Donnie Webb has resigned at Franklin after nine seasons as the Admirals head football coach.

“I just needed to take a step back and breathe a little, football is ingrained in me and I love coaching football but it shouldn’t define who I am,” Webb said.

“Principal (Shane) Pantall is a great administrator and I have a job teaching here at Franklin and with my daughters being a senior and a freshman, I intend to stay near Franklin High School.”

Webb led the Admirals to seven Class 6A playoff appearances (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020) which included two Quarterfinal appearances in 2016 and this season as Franklin finished 7-6 losing to region rival Brentwood.

He finished with a 59-43 overall record at Franklin with his best season coming back in 2016 as the Admirals finished 10-3 before losing to eventual state champion Whitehaven in the Quarterfinals.

