OBITUARY: Robert M. Boyd (Bob)

After a brief illness we said goodbye to the most precious father and grandfather. If you knew my father you loved him.

When I asked what he would like people to say about him He quickly replied

“He was generally a happy soul”

Born to Edger Lee and Una Elizabeth Hunter Boyd, Hopkinsville, KY.

Navy Veteran, World War II

Education: Murray State, Southern Seminary and Indiana university.

Nashville area since 1957.

Retired from The Baptist Sunday School Board (Lifeway) He managed the conference center division for 7 years which managed Ridgecrest and it’s camp’s Crestridge and Ridgecrest as well as Glorieta.

Preceded in death by his wife Lila Anderson Boyd and daughter Allison Boyd Jones

Survived by daughter Shannon Boyd McNamara (Steve) and three grandchildren

Many thanks to the care provided by The Hearth of Franklin and Alive Hospice

A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers please honor Daddy by giving to the which now owns Ridgecrest and the camps.

Ridgecrest Foundation

Impact Campaign

PO Box 128

Ridgecrest, NC 28770

828.669.8022

[email protected]